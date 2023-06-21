SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – A fire that erupted in a Shenango Township home Wednesday afternoon looked “suspicious,’’ said Justin Barnes, Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief.
The fire at a small ranch house at 278 Sharon Bedford Road, about a mile from the Ohio border, started around 2:43 p.m., Barnes said.
Firefighters from the department arrived within five minutes after being dispatched. The occupant of the home, a woman, was outside with her dog when the first crew arrived, he said.
Within five minutes the blaze was snuffed out, Barnes added.
“The fire is suspicious,’’ Barnes, also a township police officer, said when asked how it started. “It just doesn’t look right.’’
The woman’s father owns the house, he said. About an hour after the fire was extinguished, a man who said he was the owner arrived at the house. He spoke to Barnes and Jason Newton, Shenango Township police chief, for a little over five minutes.
Barnes and Newton said they didn’t have names for the father or his daughter.
Local authorities called in a state police fire marshal to investigate the blaze and Barnes said he expected the marshal to arrive late Wednesday afternoon.
Shenango Township police also will participate in the investigation, he added.
Firefighters had to break a front window of the home and a couple in the back to subdue the blaze.
Barnes estimated damage to the basement and ground floor of the home, which also sustained smoke and water damage, would run between $30,000 to $40,000.
Assisting fire departments were: Pulaski, West Middlesex, Hermitage, New Wilmington, Eagle Joint Fire District of Hubbard, Mercer East End, Farrell and Wheatland.
