SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – Shenango Township Community Park’s new basketball court literally floored four Sharon residents.
“The ball really bounces better with this floor,’’ Doron Johnson said while playing a game with his three other 20-something buddies on Sunday.
“It’s really smooth,’’ Trey Johnson agreed while dribbling the basketball.
Sunday also was a smooth open house for the park to showcase its upgrades.
Located just behind the township’s municipal building, $330,000 of improvements was pumped into the roughly 15-acre park.
In addition to the basketball court, other improvements included two pickleball courts, a youth basketball and bocce courts, and and a gaga ball pit. The basketball court’s size is scaled down from a regulation court.
“With the grace of God we got a beautiful park with the help of many people,’’ Dale Perry, a Shenango Township supervisor, said.
State grants and funds from federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act paid for the upgrades.
“This is a real asset for this community,’’ Tom Hubert, a township supervisor, said.
He was especially elated that the park was drawing people outside the community. While visiting one recent afternoon, Hubert said he saw 60 younger people taking turns playing basketball.
“They got their teams together on social media and set the date to play,’’ he said. “They came from all over – Sharon, Brookfield, Farrell and as far away as Rocky Grove.’’
Another park addition was featured last winter. A removable ice rink attracted attention throughout the area.
This winter it’s being relocated to a flatter area in the park and it will be nearly twice the size of last year’s, Hubert said.
Community resident Joe Knott enjoyed the day playing bocce with friends.
“The township has done a lot in recent years,’’ Knott said. “It’s a great place to bring your kids to play.’’
While it sounds odd, people gushed over the new surface areas laid on the park’s courts. The honeycombed floors made of plastic allows rain to trickle through, so it’s playable immediately after a storm.
“And it’s easier on your knees than concrete or asphalt,’’ Hubert said.
New upgrades also have another appeal, Knott said.
“It shows other communities what they can do,’’ he said.
