HERMITAGE — Despite recent posts on social media, officials with the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter want the public to know they are not euthanizing animals for space.
Shelter Manager Angelia Sherman said a recent Facebook post was circulating online, which described a “Mercer County animal shelter” that would be euthanizing animals due to severe overcrowding, along with reducing adoption rates.
Although the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter and other animal organizations in Mercer County are stretched beyond capacity, Sherman clarified that none of them are euthanizing animals for space and that the Facebook post actually refers to a shelter in Mercer County, W.Va.
Since the West Virginia shelter’s predicament was posted online, Sherman said people mistakenly assumed it was the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter and have called shelter officials about animals being euthanized.
The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter remains a no-kill shelter, and continues to post photos and information about animals available for adoption on their “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page.
A clarification regarding the situation was also posted to the shelter’s Facebook page Thursday.
