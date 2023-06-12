SHARON – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce hired a director of membership in lieu of an executive director.
“As of right now, we have no plans to hire an executive director but maybe that will change down the road,” said David Grande, board president.
The Chamber hired Jim Bombeck, of Hermitage, to be its new director of membership.
After a lengthy search for an executive director, the Chamber shifted its focus to someone who could focus on engaging with the chamber membership, and revitalizing the direct programs and services provided by the chamber. The director of membership will also build collaborative relationships with other organizations, municipalities and the Shenango Valley business community.
“The Chamber Board is excited to welcome Jim in this new role, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to better connect with our Shenango Valley business community, both members and non-members, to build a more vibrant organization for the betterment of the entire region,” Grande said. “Jim’s experience and talents will be best utilized in obtaining feedback from members on programs and services they need to improve their business, and how the chamber can become a better partner in those efforts.”
Bombeck was born and raised in the Shenango Valley and graduated from Sharpsville High School. He graduated from Youngstown State with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations.
Bombeck began his sales career at Peter J. Schmitt in Sharon, and later he worked at The Hershey Company as the National Account Fundraising Customer Sales Executive. Most recently, Jim was a Sales Executive at Webb Winery in Hermitage.
Bombeck lives in Hermitage with his wife Jan, and two children Alyse and Elija. Jim is a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and the founder of the charity Shenango Valley Good Samaritans.
Prior to joining the chamber staff, Jim participated as a chamber ambassador, a direct extension of the board of directors, tasked with being an advocate for the chamber and an advisor to the membership at chamber events.
Bombeck said he is thrilled to be joining the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce as their director of membership.
“The Shenango Valley is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Bombeck said. “I am looking forward to promoting economic growth and providing superior networking opportunities, all while focusing on membership value.”
Bombeck, as the director of membership, along with Quentin Hinkson, the Chamber’s current marketing and events coordinator, will work with the Chamber administrative staff and board of directors to deliver membership benefits, marketing opportunities, networking events and professional development programs to better the Shenango Valley Business Community and the surrounding areas.
“The Chamber will be further detailing programs and initiatives for the remainder of 2023 in the coming weeks,” Grande said. “The addition of Jim to our already dedicated team will allow us to take a major step forward in reinforcing value in the Chamber and the promotion of our members to one another and to the community at large.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.