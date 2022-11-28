SHARON — Gathered in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, the Shenango Valley Chorale rehearsing for their Christmas show were joined by a new addition — Kirk Kupensky playing his lever harp.
While the rest of the chorale will perform their usual vocals for their upcoming Christmas show, the Masury, Ohio, resident will perform the harp during the show’s first half — “Carmina Iocunda,” making its American debut here in Sharon.
“I think it’s a minor masterpiece,” Kupensky said of the piece.
The chorale’s annual Christmas show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon.
Starting off the show will be “Carmina Iocunda,” by British composer Sarah Deere-Jones, which Kupensky said he first heard about a year ago. He recommended a recording of the piece to chorale music director Dr. Stephen Barr, and both agreed the piece should be performed for their next Christmas show.
Kupensky, who previously trained on the harp in the United Kingdom, got in touch with Deere-Jones about performing the piece in their show, and he said Deere-Jones was “thrilled” to have her piece finally performed in the United States.
“She wrote it about a couple years ago, but it hadn’t been performed outside of the United Kingdom yet,” Kupensky said.
Aside from the harp portion, the piece’s lyrics are pulled from Medieval and Tudor-era poetry, including some parts written by Chaucer and Shakespeare.
Although Monday night was the first night to have the harpist and vocalists rehearsing at the same time, Kupensky said he was excited to be performing with the chorale within the church’s sanctuary.
“I’ve been performing here on Sundays this year, and they’ve really made me a part of the church family,” Kupensky said.
On the vocal side, Barr said one of the most challenging parts about “Carmina Iocunda” was a lot of cross-rhythms, where the rhythms often change or one person may be singing at a different rhythm than another person at the same time.
However, the group of about 65 members has continued to improve with every rehearsal since about August, and Barr said the members all put in their time at rehearsals and throughout their lives to make improvements up through opening night.
“They come here every Monday night for two hours, and they keep coming,” Barr said. “Everyone who’s here wants to be here. It’s a great group.”
“Carmina Iocunda” includes two songs for each season, ultimately leading into winter. After an intermission, the show’s second half will resume with more traditional Christmas songs, such as “Here we come a-caroling” and “What sweeter music,” Barr said.
“It starts out with ‘Carmina Iocunda,’ and then it leads into the more familiar Christmas pieces,” Barr said.
Also performing in the show are accompanist Paula Kubik, assistant director Joseph Spurio, the Youngstown Fine Arts Brass, the Shenango Area Youth Chorus and the Madrigal Singers, vocalist and past president Susan Piccirilli said.
TICKETS to the event will be sold at the door, and will cost $15 for adults and $10 for students.
