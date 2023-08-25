HERMITAGE — JCPenney, the Shenango Valley Mall's sole remaining anchor store, finds itself in another lawsuit — one that could see the department store evicted from the mall entirely.
In a complaint filed Tuesday in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas, the legal counsel for Butterfli Holdings LLC, announced its intent to sue JCPenney over JCPenney's refusal to vacate the Shenango Valley Mall property.
Butterfli Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Flicore LLC, has owned the Shenango Valley Mall since August 2022.
According to the complaint, Butterfli Holdings officials sent a notice to JCPenney on March 8, which would have ended JCPenney's tenancy at the mall on April 8.
In the five months since then, the court documents indicate that JCPenney officials have made no effort to vacate the property.
This has prevented Butterfli Holdings from taking possession of the property, developing the property for future tenants and operating its business as the owner of the property, the complaint states.
JCPenney and Butterfli Holdings LLC are involved in another lawsuit over whether JCPenney has any say over development at the Hermitage mall property.
A 1967 agreement signed between JCPenney, the McConnell family who originally owned the property, and Crown Construction Co., which built the mall, gave JCPenney a say over any development at the mall.
In 2019, after GFM-23 — the descendants of original owner George McConnell — had retaken control of the mall, JCPenney officials argued their privilege under the 1967 agreement was still valid.
In the meantime, JCPenney officials had signed a series of agreements and extensions since 1967, some of which the McConnells or GFM-23 weren’t parties to.
This led both parties to seek declarative judgment in court.
Visiting Common Pleas Judge Harry J. Knafelc of Beaver County eventually ruled in favor of GFM-23 in January 2022. JCPenney officials appealed.
In June, the state Superior Court upheld the trial court's decision and ruled in favor of the mall's owners — which by this time was Butterfli Holdings LLC. JCPenney officials appealed that decision as well.
Although an appeal and an answer has been filed with the state Supreme Court by officials from JCPenney and Butterfli Holdings respectively, the Supreme Court has not yet decided to hear the case, according to court documents.
Local officials have previously said the ongoing litigation has prevented the Shenango Valley Mall from being redeveloped, while Hermitage officials plan to create a mixed-use city center that incorporates the mall property. This city center project is also largely on hold until the issue is resolved.
In this latest complaint filed by Butterfli Holdings, LLC's legal counsel, it is argued that the court's decision in 2022 made JCPenney a tenant-at-will at the Shenango Valley Mall property.
After the notice to terminate JCPenney's tenancy was received on March 8, JCPenney filed an emergency application on March 13.
The emergency application sought to stay the trial court's decision from 2022, pending JCPenney's appeal to the state Superior Court. However, the application was rendered moot by the Superior Court's decision earlier this year, the complaint states.
Since the complaint regarding JCPenney's eviction was only filed Tuesday, an answer from JCPenney or a court date has not yet been submitted, according to the Mercer County Prothonotary Office.
The mall was built more than a half-century ago pn what had been the McConnell family farm at North Hermitage Road and East State Street in Hermitage. It has about three dozen storefronts, but many are vacant, particularly those of the former retail anchor department stores Sears and Macy's, which closed in 2017.
