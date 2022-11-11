SHARPSVILLE – It was a soggy night for a Veterans Day parade in Sharpsville Friday night. But the hearty still showed up.

And Cory Beck, a member of the West Middlesex VFW Post 6233 was among them. The Army veteran was a member of an honor guard in the parade. He served in the military police while deployed in Bosnia and then later in Iraq.

“It’s ok,’’ Beck said of the weather.

Becky Fox, a member of the Shenango Valley VFW Post 1338 Auxiliary in Sharon was on hand passing out small American flags.

“My dad is a Vietnam (War) veteran,’’ Fox said as she was passing out flags. “This is a way to honor our veterans.’’

Mike Nelson, commander of the Sons of the American Legion at Sharon American Legion Post 299, didn’t serve in the military. But he did serve in an honor guard at the parade.

Nelson said his contribution was a way to honor veterans, particularly his father who was in the Air Force during the Korean War.

“He was actually in Korea during the war,’’ Nelson said. “He would tell a story every once in a while about his time in the service, but not too often.’’