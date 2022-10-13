SHARON – Police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Sharon.
Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Oakland Avenue for a reported shooting.
Police found a 45-year-old Farrell man shot several times. He was taken to a trauma center where he was treated for injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sharon Police Department through the Mercer County 911 center at 724-662-6110.
