COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP – PennDOT is dealing with a twisted road in Coolspring Township.
And if that wiggly passage wasn’t bad enough, there’s a crumbling railroad underpass above it.
That’s why this short — less than a half-mile — section of U.S. Route 62 in the township a few miles northeast of Mercer has a whopping estimated improvement price of between $10 million and $15 million, Tom McClelland, PennDOT’s assistant district executive for design, said.
“That much money would usually pay for improving two miles of roads,’’ McClelland said.
The federal government awarded PennDOT a $3 million grant last week for the project, and PennDOT is looking to tap other federal funds, he said.
This project isn’t going to be all on taxpayers’ backs. The Canadian National railroad is responsible for the tunnel’s maintenance and upgrades, as the railroad’s tracks sit on top, he said.
With significant repairs to the sharp, bending road and the tunnel that spans it, PennDOT is undertaking engineering work. The state transportation department began eyeballing the project in 2018.
Preliminary engineering is underway, with a full plan to fall under public scrutiny next year and construction to begin as soon as 2025.
The tunnel project has a long inspection list that includes a soil study and an environmental impact review.
“We have to see what the water table is like there and see if the project will affect farmland and wetlands,’’ McClelland said.
And CN might have to reroute its rain traffic, because the tracks there will likely be shut down during construction.
“This will probably be a big hassle for them, I’m sure,’’ he said.
But McClelland said PennDOT will work closely with the railroad to minimize traffic disruptions. CN didn’t respond Monday to an e-mail or phone message.
A huge problem with the existing tunnel is that it has a posted height of 11 feet 7 inches – too low for major truck traffic. When traffic from Interstates 79 or 80 needs to be rerouted for wrecks, road construction or other causes, trucks can’t use this section of Route 62, a highway that runs from the Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, to the Canadian border at Niagara Falls, N.Y.
The tunnel plays no favorites. When former Gov. Ed Rendell was in office, one of his area bus tours unexpectedly had to make a major detour because the bus wouldn’t fit through the tunnel.
Coolspring Township Supervisor Dale Bestwick said the road entering the tunnel is hazardous.
“It has a 90-degree turn to it,’’ said Bestwick, a PennDOT equipment operator who retired 10 years ago.
Also, sections of the tunnel are deteriorating. Winter weather patterns can cause dangerous 2- and 3-foot icicles to form on the tunnel’s concrete ceiling.
“If they got real bad, PennDOT crews would go in there with their equipment to knock the icicles down,’’ Bestwick said. “The reason I know that is I was one of them.’’
Another travel headache for the township is that Mercer County’s bridge department closed the Orr Road Bridge last fall. The bridge is jointly owned by the county and township.
“The detour around that bridge is probably over four miles,’’ he said.
A study commissioned by the township estimated that replacing the bridge would cost $750,000.
“We want the county to go in with us to replace the bridge,’’ Bestwick said.
