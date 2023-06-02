SHARON — The seeds from state and federal funding — including more than $14 million from the American Rescue Plan Act — are poised to bloom in Sharon, in the form of positive changes, said downtown business owner John Bianco.
“Good things are happening all around us,” Bianco told state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, Thursday afternoon.
Bianco, owner of The Corinthian Banquet Hall and Event Center, is in the process of adding a plaza for staging outdoor events like weddings and receptions. When the plaza is finished, it will be a secluded outdoor space at the city’s center.
Much like The Corinthian, Sharon is undergoing a facelift of its own, behind secured and hoped-for state and federal funds. The city has received more than $14 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID relief law, which is helping to fund multiple business projects, including The Corinthian’s new outdoor plaza.
City officials have applied for a $25 million Rural Innovation Stronger Economy grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for projects throughout the city, including developments on the former property of the Huntington Bank building.
City Manager Bob Fiscus said demolition of the five-story building, one of the tallest structures in downtown Sharon, gives the city options for connecting Penn State Shenango’s campus with the State Street corridor and developing the Shenango River waterfront north of State Street.
Potential plans for the space include an outdoor exercise center, a performance amphitheater and walkways along the river, but nothing has been decided yet.
There are many potential possibilities, said Fiscus.
“We have a blank canvas.”
Fiscus, along with Director of Downtown Development Sherris Moreira and Downtown Events Coordinator Courtney Cilli, led Brooks on a tour of businesses that have benefited from grant funding, including ARPA.
Jim Landino, who owns several properties in downtown and operates JCL Electric, participated in part of the tour, which started in the now-vacant lot that Huntington Bank used to dominate and went to the Corinthian and wound up behind Quaker Steak and Lube near Moe’s Walkway, where Rachel Mezaros is planning a outdoor event venue.
In between, the tour group stopped at The Block, where owner Walt Novosel is planning a multi-purpose dining and entertainment venue. Novosel, who also owns Nova Winery in Lawrence County, opened an Irish pub-style establishment this week, with plans to add a Polynesian-style tiki-theme bar-restaurant by Father’s Day on June 18.
The Block also has a Prohibition-era-style speakeasy — complete with a secret entrance to foil would-be Eliot Ness revenue agents. Future plans call for a second floor with a comedy and music performance venue, and a rooftop bar.
Novosel said guests will be able to have enjoy many different immersive atmospheres by merely walking a few steps from one section of The Block to another.
“I look for good experiences,” he said. “I didn’t want to just open a restaurant.”
One of those experiences would be the lure of big-city dining in a smaller city.
“We went to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit looking at speakeasies and tiki bars, and said, ‘We can do better.’”
Brooks gave Novosel’s plans a rave review.
“I love this,” she said. “This is fantastic.”
The city’s hope, Moreira said, that unique entertainment, dining and tavern options will attract people to fill Mercer County’s job vacancies, live in the area and raise families here.
Thursday’s walking tour covered only a few blocks — Brooks noticed that Novosel’s vision, to offer different experiences only steps away from one another, extended to Sharon’s entire downtown district.
“What’s exciting about this is that it’s an extremely walkable downtown,” she said.
With that walkability in mind, Fiscus said the city’s plans also include consolidating truck routes to reduce heavy truck traffic from State Street, where the biggest tractor-trailers have trouble maneuvering around the city’s streetlight and traffic light posts.
Brooks recommended that city officials keep her informed of the plans so she would be able to work more effectively on obtaining state funding.
“If I know the plans, I can find the programs that can make them a reality.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.