SHARON – Four-legged friends, fireworks, music and a parade are on tap for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The city is hosting its inaugural Slainte Sharon St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, March 16, the day before the actual St. Patrick’s Day. Parade plans began last March, said Courtney Cilli, Sharon’s downtown events coordinator.
“We knew it would be a big deal and wanted to be sure we successfully developed it in a big way,” Cilli said. “We had a year to talk about it and plan for it.”
The parade is part of Sharon’s strategy to boost interest in the city and its downtown.
“We were brought on board with the city to help move forward the revitalization vision and help the business community grow and thrive, so it made sense for us to name it Slainte Sharon, which is a popular Gaelic toast which means “Good Health” or “To Your Health,” Sherris Moreira, Sharon’s director of downtown development said. “What better way to name it than with a toast to the city’s good health?”
The team also saw the parade as a way to connect with the city’s heritage.
Shenango Township resident Ted Miller, is an avid historian of local Irish culture.
“The iron puddlers and steel workers and coal miners when they left Ireland during the famine, and eventually ended up here, were the backbone of the valley,” said Miller, who also is a co-founder of the locally based County Mayo Irish folk band. He also is a co-founder of the county’s Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Sharon’s parade is meant to celebrate all things Irish and will have lots of music, Irish organizations, schools, firetrucks and more.
Some of the participants include Burke’s School of Irish Dance, Youngstown; the Mahoning Valley Irish Festival organization; The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Trails End Conservancy horses; Penn State Shenango, Buhl Club dancers, and the Sharon Robotics Teams.
Mercer County-based Flynn’s Tires will feature its mascot, Flynnie.
The parade starts 5:30 p.m. at Penn State’s Shenango campus in Sharon and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube’s downtown Sharon restaurant.
“When we first heard that this was in the works, we were beyond excited,” said Brenda Steines, The Lube’s general manager. “We saw this as a great add-on to our event, even though the parade is the day before ours, because this might encourage people to come into our area and stay over or provide a separate day to celebrate with us if they can’t make it down for ours on the day of.”
Following the parade, students from Burke’s School of Irish Dance will perform again in front of the outdoor patio stage at Quaker Steak and inside as well, followed by parade winner announcements and fireworks at 7:30 p.m. over the Shenango River behind the Sharon restaurant.
Mike Erme, owner of Erme Distributing in Hermitage, which sponsors many of the St. Patrick’s Day restaurant events in the Shenango Valley, jumped in as the signature firework’s sponsor.
“Being a first-time event for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, we saw it as a natural fit to be a part of the parade as well,” Erme said.
“Our hope is that we create an event that will bring more people to Sharon and more people to the Shenango Valley in general,” said Cilli. “That they see this area is a great place to live and to visit.”
The parade’s Thursday, March 16, date was deliberately chosen so that it doesn’t interfere with actual St. Patrick’s Day events in the Shenango Valley.
“Our plan is for it to continue to grow and attract people for overnight stays in the area to enjoy a whole weekend of entertainment,” said Cilli, adding that the parade is family and pet friendly. “We wanted it that way for those that wanted a family-friendly option for celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.”
The public is invited to bring items to support local animal charities such as the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter; Tails of Hope, Strayhaven Animal Shelter and Animal Protection League of Western PA, who will all provide a representative to judge the parade participants.
“We’re also inviting the public to bring down pet food, pet litter, gently used towels, blankets & sheets, cleaning products, peanut butter and more to donate to the animal charities, and we’ll have a vehicle in the parade that will collect those items as they pass,” said Cilli, adding, “we’ll also be inviting parade guests to dress up their pets and walk in the parade where they’ll have a designated space away from music and firetrucks so pets will be less anxious.”
Info: Contact Sherris Moreira at sherris@cityofsharon.net or 724.381.4782 or Downtown Events Coordinator Courtney Cilli at courtney@cityofsharon.net or 724-456-9634.
