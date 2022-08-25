lark.JPG

Bob Lark, president and administrator of the Mercer County Historical Society, walks through the Magoffin House, located at the organization’s historical complex in Mercer. The original home was built by Dr. James Magoffin in the 1820s and was steadily expanded over the years. It will be part of the open house tour for the Society’s 75 anniversary to be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

 MICHAEL ROKNICK | Herald

MERCER – Mercer County Historical Society is celebrating an important event – its own founding 75 years ago.

The society is holding an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Mercer buildings.

music room.jpg

One room at the historical Magoffin House in Mercer is filled with musical instruments. The original home was built in the 1820s but was steadily expanded over the years. It will be part of the open house tour for the Mercer County Historical Society's 75 anniversary that will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at its Mercer location. 

The group had a difficult start. An attempt was made in the 1930s to create a county historical group.

“It failed after two years,’’ Robert Lark, the Society’s president and administrator said. “I think it was because the Depression was really hurting people then,’’ Lark said.

Horn.JPG

Bob Lark, the Mercer County Historical Society’s president and administrator, demonstrates using a 19th century horn at the organization’s Mercer historical complex. The real purpose of the horn being blown wasn’t musical, Lark said. Rather, it was used by stage coach operators to let passengers know when they were getting close to the next stop. and once arriving it was then blown again to let passengers know they were ready to depart. The organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For that reason the society uses the 1946 date, when it was incorporated. The Society tries to showcase the county from its very beginnings.

fireplace.JPG

This fireplace from the Magoffin House dating to 1870 is one small piece of the historical treasures inside the Mercer house originally constructed in the 1820s. The home is part of the Mercer County Historical Society's Mercer complex of buildings. The organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.  

Formed in 1800, the county is named in memory of Revolutionary War hero General Hugh Mercer. A prized possession of the society is the bed slept on by Marquis de Lafayette in a Mercer hotel.

The French aristocrat-turned-revolutionary fought in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War and was among then-Gen. George Washington’s closest aides.

Lafayette, the last surviving major general of the American Revolutionary War, toured the area in 1825.

bed.JPG

A prized possession of the Mercer County Historical Society is the bed slept on by the Marquis de Lafayette in a Mercer hotel. The French aristocrat fought in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War and was among then General George Washington’s closest aides. He toured the area in 1825.

“It’s called a rope bed because it used ropes instead of springs to support the mattress,’’ Lark said. “The bed almost didn’t survive because the hotel it was in caught fire around 1910. Fortunately somebody through Lafayette’s bed out of a window to save it.’’

Native American relics such as tools and arrowheads that have been dug up in the area are on display. What most don’t realize, Lark said, is the county was first sought for its timber.

“Most people think it was coal or industry,’’ he said. “That came later.’’

Antique farming tools also are on display, sports memorabilia, paintings, and the list goes on and on. Attached to the Society’s main office, library and museum is the Magoffin House. Its original structure dates to the 1820’s and was built by Dr. James Magoffin for his family.

Over the years the home was expanded and eventually was donated to the Society. A fireplace dating from 1870 is still intact and is surrounded by antique cookware.

“We have a lot to see here,’’ Lark said.

Mercer County Historical Society is located at 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.

Tags

Trending Video