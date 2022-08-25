MERCER – Mercer County Historical Society is celebrating an important event – its own founding 75 years ago.
The society is holding an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at its Mercer buildings.
The group had a difficult start. An attempt was made in the 1930s to create a county historical group.
“It failed after two years,’’ Robert Lark, the Society’s president and administrator said. “I think it was because the Depression was really hurting people then,’’ Lark said.
For that reason the society uses the 1946 date, when it was incorporated. The Society tries to showcase the county from its very beginnings.
Formed in 1800, the county is named in memory of Revolutionary War hero General Hugh Mercer. A prized possession of the society is the bed slept on by Marquis de Lafayette in a Mercer hotel.
The French aristocrat-turned-revolutionary fought in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War and was among then-Gen. George Washington’s closest aides.
Lafayette, the last surviving major general of the American Revolutionary War, toured the area in 1825.
“It’s called a rope bed because it used ropes instead of springs to support the mattress,’’ Lark said. “The bed almost didn’t survive because the hotel it was in caught fire around 1910. Fortunately somebody through Lafayette’s bed out of a window to save it.’’
Native American relics such as tools and arrowheads that have been dug up in the area are on display. What most don’t realize, Lark said, is the county was first sought for its timber.
“Most people think it was coal or industry,’’ he said. “That came later.’’
Antique farming tools also are on display, sports memorabilia, paintings, and the list goes on and on. Attached to the Society’s main office, library and museum is the Magoffin House. Its original structure dates to the 1820’s and was built by Dr. James Magoffin for his family.
Over the years the home was expanded and eventually was donated to the Society. A fireplace dating from 1870 is still intact and is surrounded by antique cookware.
“We have a lot to see here,’’ Lark said.
Mercer County Historical Society is located at 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
