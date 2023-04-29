MERCER – The Mercer County elections office is asking voters to call if they find a mistake on their mail-in ballot.
A small batch of ballots were printed with an error and sent out to voters.
Elections Director Thad Hall thinks it may only be 10 ballots that do not have ovals to fill in the candidate choice. He said he had 10 calls about incorrect ballots.
Hall said the printer had a problem using the PDF file in which it printed out the ovals intermittently.
He wants voters to call the elections office at 724-662-7542 if they have that problem, or if they voted on a ballot that had no ovals by maybe circling the names.
The elections board, made up of county commissioners Scott Boyd, and Matt McConnell, and retired Common Pleas Judge Thomas Dobson, will decide what to do with any voted ballots that are missing the oval.
Hall thinks the board will likely decide to have members from both the Republican and Democrat parties duplicate the ballot for counting if it is obvious who the voter chose.
As for the 10 incorrect ballots already reported, those voters were issued corrected ballots.
“Even when an issue includes only 10 ballots, we want to address it as soon as possible,” Hall said. “The three election board members are aware of the problem, and they want to make sure we don’t disenfranchise anyone.”
