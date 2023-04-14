SHARPSVILLE — As Bernie Lamont waited for his ride Friday afternoon outside Wade D. Mertz Towers, he said he was looking forward to moving back into his apartment.
Lamont is one of about 100 residents – mostly senior citizens – who were displaced from the Sharpsville apartment building after a fire broke out in an apartment on the eighth floor on Feb. 3. It was the same day as the East Palestine train derailment.
Lamont previously stayed at the Quality Inn near West Middlesex, and said he’ll be staying with family for the next week. After that, he’ll be able to return to his apartment in Mertz Towers.
“It’s a nice place,” Lamont said of the apartment building. “The people are nice, and it’s usually quiet too.”
For years before the fire, Lamont enjoyed living alongside his neighbors and taking walks along the nearby trails. Now, he’s only able to visit certain times to pick up mail, but credited the hotel managers with keeping him informed on the status of his apartment, which is located on the third floor.
However, fellow Mertz Towers resident Linda Orpen, 74, is facing a much different situation. Unlike Lamont, Orpen’s apartment is on the seventh floor — directly below the apartment that caught fire.
“There was no ceiling in the bathroom, hall, or kitchen, and the living room wall had water damage,” Orpen said of her apartment. “And in the carpeting, you could smell the mildew in it.”
Aside from the damage to the apartment itself, Orpen is waiting to hear about her personal belongings as well. Her possessions were collected after the fire and placed into storage, and she is waiting to hear from her insurance company about what items are salvageable.
Orpen herself and her pet dog have been living in the Super 8 motel in Shenango Township since the fire, which prevents her and the dog from their routine of walking throughout Riverside Cemetery across from Mertz Towers.
The hotel’s refrigerator is also smaller than the one in her apartment, and she is unable to prepare food for herself since there is no kitchen.
However, Orpen thanked the hotel staff for being “very nice and very good” to her and the displaced residents of Mertz Towers, while community organizations — including churches — have stepped up to provide meals for the residents.
For Thursday evening, a local church provided dinner including stuffed chicken breast, coleslaw, cornbread, candied carrots and cupcakes.
In terms of going home, Orpen said she heard an informal estimate of June as the earliest she could return to her apartment, and as of Friday, she was waiting on an official update from the property management regarding how soon she can return.
“There’s contractors working there now, but I don’t know for sure how long it will take,” Orpen said.
The property manager was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon.
