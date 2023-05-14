FARRELL – Newborns at UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley hospital got a real kick this past week – figuratively speaking.
To celebrate Mother’s Day, Horizon staff knitted booties for newborns this past week at its Farrell hospital’s birthing unit.
These black and gold color booties, with a pinch of white, are the colors of the Pittsburgh Steelers and are meant to look like sneakers.
There’s a reason for that.
Horizon also donned infants in outfits saying: “I run laps around mom’s heart.’’
Already a mother of two, Brittany Ferguson’s birth of her son Jacob at 7:18 a.m. Monday was extra special.
Ferguson had to undergo an emergency C-section.
“He had the umbilical cord wrapped around him, including his neck,’’ the New Wilmington resident said.
Both mom and baby are doing fine.
In the U.S. 32.1 percent of live births were cesarean deliveries in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ferguson and her husband Mike were headed back home Thursday to their two-year-old and one-year-old children.
“It’s going to get a little crazy,’’ she said.
