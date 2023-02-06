SHARON – Residents on a fixed income will have relief from Sharon garbage rates.
The garbage rates for totes increased 120% for this garbage contract. The cost is now $129 per quarter for unlimited pickup, which is up from $57.50 per quarter in the last contract.
“There’s no relief they can provide on the unlimited pickup to maintain that level of service,” City Manager Bob Fiscus said.
But Fiscus was able to negotiate with Grove City-based Tri-County Industries, which was the only garbage company to submit a bid to Mercer County Regional Council of Governments for garbage contracts for Sharon, Farrell and Wheatland. Tri-County agreed to lower the rate to $66 per quarter for customers who only put out one bag per week. Residents will be given with a sticker to put on bags.
The cost last year for one bag per week was $32.50 and it was going to be $143 per quarter with the new contract.
City council voted last month to accept the new contract with Tri-County, which started Feb. 1 and runs through Aug. 31, 2026.
“It cannot and will not change. It’s been memorialized in the form of a resolution,” Fiscus said. “Tri-County – I commend them for coming to the table. We’re better off than where we were.”
Sharon resident Ben Griffin asked why COG waited until November to solicit garbage bids.
“Why didn’t they start in June or July and give us some leeway?” Griffin asked.
Fiscus said COG was notified well in advance that the bid process was coming up this year.
“I do not have an answer as to why they waited for so long,” Fiscus said.
“We won’t let that happen again, correct?” Griffin asked.
The bidding is handled by COG because it is a collaborative way to work with other municipalities, Fiscus said. Instead of just bidding on Sharon’s 5,000 accounts, they would add in Farrell’s 1,700 accounts and Wheatland’s 500 accounts.
Farrell residents will see their garbage bill go from the quarterly rate of $51 to $129 with a garbage tote and unlimited pickup.
Fiscus is not satisfied that the garbage bills went up so much.
“I don’t like it,” Fiscus said. “I know that none of the council people like it, and I’m sure the citizens don’t either.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.