SHARON – What’s old is new for the Sharon Historical Society.
The non-profit organization has completed a deal to buy the former William L. Wallis mansion in Sharon. With a $180,000 price tag, when adding closing costs and other expenses the group said it cost a little over $200,000.
“We couldn’t let this property go,’’ Taylor Galaska, the society’s president, said.
They group bought the historical mansion from Community Counseling Center of Mercer County, which had used it as a group home for many years. But Sharon businessman Jim Landino was under a contract to buy the house.
Landino approached the society last fall about them buying the property instead.
It was hard to say no, Galaska said.
A professional inspection of the house revealed a section of the roof needed repaired and the front porch needed care. But all of those repair costs were managable. Wallace “Mike’’ Kotyk, the society’s treasurer, said.
“There was nothing major wrong here,’’ Kotyk said.
In January the society’s board approved buying the home. But it wasn’t a done deal.
With just $25,000 of its own funds available the society had to raise funds – quickly. The deal called for the sale to be completed by April 30.
Galaska and Kotyk found themselves knocking on doors, phoning and emailing anyone who could donate to the cause.
They pulled it off. The house now belongs to the society.
One selling point of the two-story home with five bedrooms, a basement and attic was that by itself it was a true piece of Sharon history.
The house sits on Sharon’s East Hill at 290 E. State St., across from the F.H. Buhl Club and near the Buhl Mansion.
Built circa 1900-01, the house was constructed for William L. Wallis and his wife Nancy.
Wallis was president of Wallis and Carley Co., a contracting, lumber and materials supplier. The Wallis lumber yard and factory were just a few blocks away in Pine Hollow where the Shenango Valley Freeway meets Sharpsville Avenue.
The two-story home’s interior is filled with high quality hardwoods found on its floors, walls, staircases and just about everywhere else.
It’s considered one of America’s finest examples of the Prairie and Renaissance Revival style mansion, Galaska said.
Volunteers are giving the house a thorough scrubbing. Also, the floor wood on the first floor has been sanded and restored.
Future plans for the house are to create a research center and museum to house the society’s artifacts and historical pieces. One item includes a desk once owned by Sharon industrialist Frank Buhl.
“We’re also going to have a gift shop here,’’ Galaska said.
The society plans to have fundraisers at the house, possibly as soon as a couple months from now.
“We want the public to see what a historical place Sharon is,’’ Kotyk said.
