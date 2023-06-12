SHARON — A miracle.
That’s how organizers, volunteers and patients are describing this weekend’s free dental clinic held at Sharon High School.
“To see the smiles on these people’s faces … it’s absolutely incredible,” said Kimberly Porsch, director of grantmaking for the Buhl Regional Health Foundation.
The foundation teamed up with Remote Area Medical to offer the clinic on Saturday and Sunday, transforming the gym into a setup with 20 tents neatly lined up for patients.
There were 151 volunteers, known as the “Smile Squad,” who helped out around the clock.
“They’re the experts in this field. They have the process down to a science,” Kateri Linn, director of programming for the foundation, said of RAM.
The clinic treated nearly 150 people, on a first-come, first-served basis, Saturday and reached capacity by about lunchtime Sunday.
Folks — including one family traveling to hike the Appalachian Trail — started waiting in the parking lot at 3 p.m. Friday.
Their son had an abscessed tooth, and they found out about the clinic. One man was went to the clinic after referral by emergency department staff at a local hospital so he wouldn’t have to wait.
There were also the more routine success stories shared this weekend, along with services like dental hygiene, extractions and fillings.
Patients did not have to make appointments or provide identification, or insurance or income information were necessary.
As patients arrived at the high school, patients had the opportunity to stop at a UPMC Health Plan bus to chat with Dana Shaffer, dental care manager for UPMC for You Health Plan, and Monica Contreras, community health promotion specialist with UPMC Community Health Choices.
The ladies provided information about dental health plus dental supplies and first aid kits, with Shaffer noting a lack of providers taking new patients, or some people put off going to the dentist; these clinics help fill in those gaps.
Once patients were registered for the clinic, their vitals were taken in the triage area along with a review of their medical and medication history, said Sherry Greenburg and Marilyn Chewar, nurses who volunteered their time.
“It blew me away,” Greenburg said of her first experience with a free dental clinic.
It’s difficult for many families to make it to the dentist during the week, or perhaps they don’t have dental coverage, she said.
Clinic patients got panoramic X-rays of their teeth, and each tent was set up like a dentist’s exam room.
Brad Hutchins, clinic coordinator for RAM, said that the nonprofit relies on community members to identify a need and reach out and this weekend’s response in Sharon really speaks to that need.
Volunteers sent patients home with resources about local dentists and a recommendation to follow up with a dentist.
Hutchins said her favorite part of these clinics is seeing so many happy people.
The community really pulled through in helping to make this idea a reality, and a number of local restaurants donated meals for the volunteers, behind the leadership of Rachel Meszaros, who was in charge of hospitality services, Linn said.
Dental students from the University of Pittsburgh joined the local dentists and dental hygienists volunteered their services.
Sharpsville dentist Dr. Domenic Lombardi told Porsch that had a great time. Hermitage oral surgeon Dr. John Clemenza said it was a great experience, and there’s definitely a need for such clinics in this area.
“It’s really unbelievable,” Clemenza said of the event.
The clinic has truly made a difference this weekend for people of all ages, said Tracy Schliep, health equity coordinator for Mercer County and a nurse.
Sharon physician Dr. John Gallagher, who was helping check vitals, said the foundation does a fabulous job meeting the community’s needs, and he was glad to be able to give back.
Jennifer Barborak, executive director of Buhl Regional Health Foundation, said they’re already brainstorming ways to host the clinic annually.
She’s very happy with how things turned out, all thanks to the great teamwork.
“It’s the coolest experience,” she said.
For more information about the foundation, visit buhlregionalhealthfoundation.org. To learn about Remote Area Medical and other upcoming clinics, visit ramusa.org
