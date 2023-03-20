FARRELL – A splash pad project for the city of Farrell will be paid for mostly with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Construction of the splash pad is scheduled to begin in later this year or in spring 2024, according to City Manager Ben Prescott.
The total cost is projected to be $385,625. ARPA funds will pay for $308,500, and the city’s match is 20%, or $77,125.
The splash pad will be in the vicinity of Veterans Square. Prescott said council has to determine the location, but estimates the best place for it would be the northwest corner of the park against Darr Avenue.
The project was spearheaded by previous City Manager Mike Ceci and former Mayor Olive McKeithan. When Prescott came on as city manager, he was asked to continue the application process.
Prescott said he has concerns about the project.
The first concern he will share with the council is the annual cost of maintaining the splash pad.
“One of the things council might struggle with is where do we find in the budget the annual cost of the splash pad?” Prescott said.
The annual cost would depend on the price of water per gallon, and how much it will cost through the sewer department for processing.
“I’m in the process of estimating for council what costs would look like,” Prescott said.
Another concern is for the safety of the children. Prescott found out that lifeguards are not a requirement, but is concerned with liability of the city.
“Protecting ourselves with liability and safety of the children in case they get hurt or something happens,” Prescott said.
There are two different designs from which the council can choose. One is with a retention tank that filters the water. This design would require extra training and support staff. It would also be vulnerable to vandalism. The other design is no retention tank, and the city pays for more water, but less maintenance.
Prescott is also concerned with overall safety issues.
“We’re concerned with the overall treatment of the park,” Prescott said.
