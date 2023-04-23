SHARON — Despite grey skies and some rainfall Saturday morning, local residents recognized Earth Day throughout Mercer County — whether through cleanups, festivals or educational activities.
In Sharon, the Sharon Beautification Commission organized a city-wide cleanup to kick off their "Gettin' Gritty 4 Our City" initiative. About 40 to 50 people participated Saturday morning, said Suzanne Kepple, volunteer and Sharon Community Block Development Grant manager.
After the cleanup was complete, the volunteers were provided lunch sponsored by JCL Energy/JCL Development, including water donated by Save-A-Lot and sandwiches provided by Subway at a discount.
"We had a lot more rain this morning, but we had plenty of volunteers come out, which was great," Kepple said following the cleanup.
Gettin' Gritty 4 Our City is a six-week program, beginning on Earth Day and continuing through May.
Projects range from clean-ups such as the one organized Saturday to the planting of 20 trees throughout Sharon by the city street department, to the Sharon Residential Yard Sign program, where residents will receive signs recognizing their well-maintained yards, Kepple said.
Prior to Earth Day itself, Kepple said Sharon Beautification Commission officials visited Sharon schools to educate the students on topics such as blight and encourage them to become involved as well.
One project undertaken by the students include cleaning up the property at 1180 E. State St., Sharon, near Case Avenue Elementary School and Sharon High School.
"We've done some work with kids in the COOL program, but this was the first time we've done any outreach with the schools themselves," Kepple said.
Updates on future events, such as cleanups or collections for items like tires, will be posted to the group's "Sharon Beautification Commission" Facebook page.
Hermitage
Hermitage's inaugural Earth Day Festival, organized by the city and the Shenango River Watchers, was held Saturday afternoon at LindenPointe.
Visitors could stop by multiple vendors, ranging from a booth where milkweed was distributed free-of-charge while supplies lasted to food trucks such as The Whole Sh'bang.
Like the Earth Day observances in Sharon, Hermitage Director of Recreation and Community Events Jessica Gotch said the rainy weather didn't seem to affect participation at the Earth Day Festival.
An Earth Day Cleanup organized by the Shenango River Watchers Saturday morning prior to the festival drew about 30 volunteers. As of about 2 p.m. Saturday, Gotch said at least a few hundred visitors had gone through the festival.
A pair of free composting workshops organized by the Penn State Master Gardeners filled up with about a hundred people each, Gotch said.
"We're really happy to see the community come out, even without the best weather," she said.
There were some indoor activities offered as well, including an area of the eCenter where people could sit back and watch live entertainment, including the musical group Ukuladies Gone Wild.
In another room of the eCenter, a series of activities taught children about monarch butterflies. Friends Lilyana Schell, 9, and Sadie Gotch, 7, made crafts detailing the monarch butterflies' life cycle.
"I love it so far," Lilyana said of the festival, while Sadie said she enjoyed making "dirt" dessert.
Lilyana's mother, Monica Schell, said she learned of the festival through her friend and Sadie's mother, Jessica, and decided to come by with the children. Monica said she enjoyed the event so far and appreciated the activities aimed at kids.
Based on the positive feedback from this inaugural event, Jessica said organizers plan to make the festival an annual event.
