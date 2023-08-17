SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Residents of Springfield Township voiced clear concern over a proposed sand and gravel mining pit and processing plant during a public meeting Wednesday.
The proposed site would lie between North Holstein Lane and Pine Road.
Residents had many concerns over noise, dust pollution, water contamination and devalued property.
The township held the meeting to hear from township residents and representatives of the mining company, Three Rivers Aggregate. This was the second meeting held to discuss the plant.
Three Rivers Aggregate had attorney Lou Perrotta making its case, while township residents could have an attorney or could speak themselves.
Wednesday’s hearing saw three testimonies: An expert on noise levels, an expert in dust pollution and the president of the company, who presented a slideshow of sites after the land had been reclaimed.
Clint Hancox, the safety and environmental manager for Three Rivers Aggregates, explained his job is to measure the noise decibel readings at the different locations and ensure they are not too high.
Hancox explained that at their operations, around 400 feet from the center of the plants the noise will be 50 to 60 decibels, which he describes as quiet. Hancox said he took decibel readings on the Springfield property and found the ambient noise now was around that level.
The people were given the opportunity to ask Hancox questions. Citizen Judy Hines asked about the noise level to livestock and hunting animals such as deer. Hancox assured the noise would have no effect on them.
Ryan Benton asked whether there would be any nuisance noise over an average eight-hour-a-day period. Hancox was unable to confirm or deny it.
John Ayars asked whether the nearby highway and the large amount of trucks coming in and out of the plant would add to the noise. Hancox said they have other plants near state highways and that those factors would add noise but not a lot.
The second to testify was Joseph Pezze, an environmental engineer and an expert in dust mitigation working for Three Rivers Aggregate. Pezze’s testimony was that the plant would not put dust into the air. Most of the materials such as sand have particles too big that cannot stay in the air long enough, he said.
Pezze said they would dampen the materials because dust cannot be created when the materials are wet. He also assured that any visible or invisible dust leaving the premises would be an instant violation.
Judy Hines read a question for Tiffany Beeman to Pezze. She asked about invisible particles and how often the company checks for them. Pezze said they will check once or twice a year.
The final testimony of the night was by Mark McClymonds, the president of Three Rivers Aggregate. McClymonds showed a PowerPoint presentation showing the land elsewhere when they had finished mining. They also showed a photo of one open site.
When the public had their turn to speak, they barraged McClymonds with questions. One was how long the company intended to have the mine. McClymonds answered he could not know until they started digging. He estimated five to 10 years.
John Ayars asked if McClymonds was aware that there was coal mining under most of Springfield Township. McClymonds said he was not sure if it was under the company's property, but they would not be digging that deep anyway.
This contradicted a statement at the last hearing, when the company said the mine would be up to 65 feet deep. Wednesday, they said it wouldn’t be more than 35.
After 3½ hours, the meeting was recessed. It will resume at 6 p.m. Sept. 20, but is subject to change in case someone expected to testify is not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.