FARRELL — Mercer County Head Start will face some changes next school year, but it’s still unknown exactly how the program will look in the future.
The Mercer County Head Start program — Early Head Start and Pre-K Counts — works with children throughout the county, offer school-readiness programs to young children and receives a mixture of state and federal funding.
Although the programs fall under the Early Childhood Division of the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County, administration of the programs is delegated to the Farrell Area School District.
That partnership between the CAP and Farrell schools will end later this year, following a previous action by the Farrell school board.
The school board voted Feb. 13 to let an agreement between the Community Action Partnership and the district lapse, effective June 30
The motion was approved with six “yes” votes, one “no” vote from Board Vice President Tiffany Holden and board President Terry Harrison abstaining.
More than a dozen staff from Mercer County Head Start attended the Farrell school board’s meeting Tuesday, hoping to find out what the end of this agreement means for their programs.
A couple of those individuals present asked the board questions at the beginning of the meeting, including what would happen to the Head Start staff’s retirement benefits or the spaces used by Head Start at Farrell schools.
Superintendent Dr. Lora Adams-King said she wasn’t able to answer those questions in depth at the board meeting since the agreement involves personnel and is part of a legal contract with the CAP, but she did explain some of the factors in the board’s decision.
Personnel records and legal negotiations are both exceptions to Pennsylvania’s open meetings law — popularly known as the Sunshine Law — and public agencies are not required to disclose information covered under those categories.
In particular, Adams-King pointed out how Farrell and the surrounding area has changed since the 1970s, when graduating classes had more than 200 students, compared to today, when the loss of the steel mills resulted in the area’s population shrinking — including classes of less than 60 students today.
The relationship between the Farrell Area School District and the CAP is unique, Adams-King said, and having a school district administering a Head Start program is unusual across the United States.
In Mercer County, Farrell schools has served as the delegated administrator since the program’s beginning in 1965.
“It’s difficult to be the delegate for a county-wide program,” Adams-King said.
Farrell school district officials are expected to meet with the leadership of Community Action Partnership, along with both sides’ legal counsels, later this week, Adams-King said.
Concerns raised by Head Start staff members will be considered during those discussions, Adams-King said.
“We know that you’re all people with families,” Adams-King said to the Head Start staff.
Even after the partnership between Farrell schools and the CAP ends, Adams-King said she does not expect any changes regarding the opportunity for Farrell children enroll in Mercer County Head Start programs.
The school district also operates a similar K4 program, which promotes school readiness with children aged four before they enter kindergarten, Adams-King said.
In anticipation that Head Start would continue in some form at Farrell, the school board took other actions relating to Head Start programs.
The board voted to apply for a pair of grants , including the 2023-24 five-year non-competitive Head Start/Early Head Start Grant Application and Training and Technical Assistance Plan from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
The other submission was to the 2023-24 Head Start State Supplemental Assistance Program Continuation Grant Application and Budget to the Office of Child Development and Early Learning, Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The school board also approved a salary increase for Head Start instructor Jennifer Zilla at a rate of $175 per day, retroactive to Jan. 30, until the position is filled.
Adams-King credited Zilla with taking on a third Head Start classroom at Farrell schools.
