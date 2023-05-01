HERMITAGE — The vacant lot that once held a Denny’s restaurant could become the city’s second Starbucks, depending on a vote by the Hermitage Board of Commissioners later this month.
During their meeting Monday morning, the Hermitage Planning Commission Monday discussed a major land development plan for a proposed Starbucks at 2079 E. State St., Hermitage.
A Denny’s restaurant was once stood on the property, which is at the northeast corner of East State Street and North Buhl Farm Drive. Denny’s closed in February 2020 after its lease ended. The building was demolished in April 2022.
The plans for this new Starbucks were presented by Graham Ferry of Wallace Pancher Group, who was able to answer some of the commission’s questions.
When asked if this new location would replace the existing Starbucks at 3342 E. State St., Ferry said he wasn’t sure but believed the new Starbucks would be an additional location that could share the customer load.
Commission Chair Matt Liburdi said the designs for the new Starbucks seemed to show the building constructed with stucco.
Since city officials had previously organized a committee to develop some building design standards for Hermitage’s town center area, Liburdi said he would like to see at least some parts of the building include brick.
The Hermitage Planning Commission then approved the proposed plan with two waivers regarding the city’s cross connection and parking-space requirements.
Although the proposed Starbucks will have a connection with the property to its east, Ferry said there can’t be a connection with the property to the north due to topographical issues and a wall.
As for the parking spaces waiver, Hermitage Assistant Planning Director Kristina Thomas said the proposed Starbucks would normally require 43 parking spaces, based on the city’s formula.
Instead, the proposed Starbucks will include 32 parking spaces, with a further 11 reserved spaces. These reserved spaces will initially feature plantings, but can be converted later into parking if needed, Thomas said.
Following the vote by the Hermitage Planning Commission, the land development plan advance to the Hermitage Board of Commissioners for a vote at its next meeting on May 24.
Thomas said there was no official estimate when construction would begin and that Starbucks officials were still in the process of securing the necessary permits.
