HERMITAGE — A series of improvements is planned for the Hermitage Athletic Complex, and a recently-awarded state grant will help make those improvements a reality.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's office announced Thursday that Hermitage would receive a $350,000 grant through the state's Multimodal Transportation Fund.
The funds will be used to enhance trail connections and improve Lorenwood Drive in the area of the Hermitage Athletic Complex and Hermitage Little League Complex. This will include a new trailhead parking area and expanded trails, according to the announcement.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said city officials were "very pleased" to hear the news from Shapiro's office.
"We want to thank Sen. Michele Brooks for her strong advocacy for the project and Rep. Parke Wentling for his support," Hinkson said. "It is their support and ability to work together that brings these positive results for the region."
Aside from expanding some of the amenities within the Hermitage Athletic Complex, the planned improvements will also expand access from the neighborhood along Lorenwood Drive to the complex.
"Rather than getting in the car, this trail will enable those living on Lorenwood Drive to walk, run or ride their bikes over to the Athletic Complex," Wentling said in a press release. "As chair of the House Cycling and Trails Caucus, this is the exact type of improvement I'd love to see across the Commonwealth."
"This funding builds upon our other successful efforts to fulfill future plans for expanding recreational opportunities in the Hermitage area," said Brooks in a press release. "This will add to the vibrancy, quality of life and economic growth of Mercer County and nearby areas."
This latest grant of $350,000 is just part of a larger project to improve the Hermitage Athletic Complex, which city officials are pursuing in phases.
Hermitage Director of Planning and Development Jeremy Coxe said city officials initially applied for about $1 million from the Multimodal Transportation Fund in late 2022, which would help fund the project's overall cost of about $1.46 million. The remaining cost would be covered by city funds.
That request was then broken down into phases, with the first phase lessened to a $361,000 grant request for a $517,000 project — which was just awarded in the amount of $350,000, Coxe said.
Receiving the grant funds will take a couple months, followed by engineering work before construction can begin.
"In the best case scenario, we could start construction, maybe next year," he said.
The Hermitage Board of Commissioners recently voted to apply for the next phase of grant funds at their July meeting. That request seeks $439,600 to help fund a total project of about $628,000.
If approved, this phase of the project would include adding a trailhead entrance and parking along South Darby Road, in the northeastern corner of the complex's property. It would also include extending two trails southward and connecting them to trails on each side of existing flat fields.
Thursday's grant awarded to Hermitage was just part of $49.6 million from the Multimodal Transportation Fund awarded to 58 transportation projects in 37 counties.
The program provides financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhance communities, pedestrian safety and transit revitalization, the release states.
"Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our Commonwealth's progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity," Shapiro said in the release.
"Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently," he said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin accepting applications for the next round of grant funding under the Multimodal Transportation Fund on Sept. 25. Applications are due by Nov. 10, according to a release from Wentling's office.
PennDOT officials expect to announce grant recipients next year for funding that will be available in July of 2024.
