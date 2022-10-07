GROVE CITY — Two local state representatives are hosting a hearing on Tuesday morning to discuss the emergency medical services crisis.
Rep. Tim Bonner, R-8, Pine Township, and Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, are hosting the Pennsylvania House Majority Policy Committee hearing at 10 a.m. at the Grove City municipal building, 123 W. Main St.
The committee will receive testimony concerning funding problems, staffing shortages, delayed response times, quality of care issues and the future path of the ambulance service in Pennsylvania.
The committee chair is Rep. Martin Causer, R-67, Turtlepoint.
These individuals will be testifying:
• Doug Dick, EMS chief of Superior Ambulance in Pine Township;
• John Libonati, Mercer County coroner;
• Frank Jannetti, Mercer County public safety director;
• John Chlpka, president of Jackson Center borough council;
• Dr. David Tupponce, president of AHN Grove City hospital;
• Aaron Rhone, director of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of EMS.
The hearing is expected to be streamed online at at www.PAGOPPolicy.com, www.RepBonner.com and www.RepWentling.com
