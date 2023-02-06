State police say that the local Amish community has been the target of a string of crimes allegedly committed by an one adult and four teens.
Police had been investigating 21 burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that were reported between September 2021 and this past November in Jackson Center and the townships of Delaware, Coolspring, Fairview, Perry, New Vernon and Sandy Lake, police said in a news release issued Monday.
They describe the suspects as an “organized burglary ring” that scouted out the crime scenes: Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia; a 17-year-old Clarks Mills boy; a 17-year-old Utica boy; a 16-year-old Fredonia boy; and a 16-year-old Mercer boy.
Businesses and homes in rural areas were victimized, and there was forced entry at several properties, causing a total of $26,000 in property damage, police said.
The victims reported more than $16,000 worth of tools, fuel, ammunition, crossbows, trail cameras, a bicycle, shotguns, an all-terrain vehicle, firearms, chainsaws, beer and $5,100 cash were stolen.
During two of the incidents, photos and videos of Hinkson, considered to be the group’s ringleader, were captured on trail cameras, which helped in identifying him, police said in a criminal complaint.
One of the photos shows Hinkson wearing an Amish hat, black face mask, backpack and pair of gloves.
He told police that the hat was meant to “lure police astray.” The backpack contained self-made burglary tools including bolt cutters, police said.
During the group’s interviews with police, Hinkson and the four boys admitted to the crimes, and police recovered some of the stolen items from Hinkson.
Hinkson was charged Feb. 2 by state police for the crimes reported in Coolspring, Delaware, Fairview and Perry townships with attempted burglary, possession of instrument of crime, 16 counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and four counts of corruption of minors.
He was arraigned Feb. 2 by District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer. His preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Davis’ court, and he is free on bond.
Hinkson was charged Feb. 2 by state police for the crimes reported in New Vernon and Sandy Lake townships and Jackson Center with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, four counts each of theft by unlawful taking and burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.
He was arraigned Feb. 2 by District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township. His preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Feb. 15 with Straub,
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.