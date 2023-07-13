By next year, state police troopers based in Mercer County will have a new barracks nearly twice the size of their current headquarters.
The barracks will be home to PSP Troop D members stationed in Mercer. The troop also has stations in Armstrong, Butler, Beaver and Lawrence counties.
“The new station is being built to allow for additional space for all aspects of our job functions,” said Lt. Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police director of communications. “This includes extra space in the patrol room, communications room, and locker room.”
The new building will be located at 144 Steingrabe Road, Lackawannock Township, right off of Interstate 80 (Exit 15). The 14,068-square-foot building will occupy 12 acres of land.
Comparatively, the current Mercer County barracks, located at 826 Franklin Road (U.S. Route 62), Coolspring Township, was built in 1996 and is 8,000 sq. ft. on six acres. The current barracks is located near the Route 62 (Exit 121) ramp on Interstate 79.
The building will be available to lease on June 1, 2024.
Land for the new barracks will be leased out to the PSP for an undisclosed amount, though the property last sold for $350,000.
The project is expected to be completed August 30, 2024, according to PSP Communications Director Myles Snyder.
“Having an updated facility allows for troopers to better perform their duties,” said Reed.
