WEST MIDDLESEX — Off to the side of Jody Anthony's science class sits a unique experiment for West Middlesex schools — a fish tank, containing two goldfish and a platy, topped with a garden instead of a lid.
Combining aquaculture, the study of fish, with hydroponics, growing plants without soil, the "aquaponics" experiment turns fish waste into fertilizer, creating a cycle that, ideally, keeps the fish healthy while feeding the plants, said Anthony, the science teacher overseeing the experiment.
Right now, the experiment is just a side project instead of a classroom assignment or part of the regular curriculum, with a group of students maintaining the aquatic habitat during their activity periods.
However, this single experiment reflects a new set of scientific standards for education that will affect not just the West Middlesex Area School District, but school districts throughout Pennsylvania over the next few years.
"It's going to be a big lift, and it's going to take a lot of time and effort from everyone involved, but we're trying to get that process started now," said Aaron Pernesky, assistant principal of the West Middlesex Jr. Sr. High School.
These new science standards are referred to as STEELS, meaning Science, Technology, Engineering, Environmental Literacy and Sustainability, and will replace the state's previous science standards that were more than 20 years old, said Diane McGaffic with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.
The new STEELS standards were developed during the COVID-19 pandemic by a group of 30 Pennsylvanians who volunteered their time, including educators and officials from Intermediate Units, which serve as liaisons between the state and school districts.
Unlike previous science standards, which emphasized a more traditional approach of having students memorize information, McGaffic said STEELS emphasizes a more accessible approach where students actually have to "do science" as part of their classes.
That's why STEELS utilizes a three-dimensional approach, including science and engineering practices, cross-cutting concepts, and disciplinary core ideas.
By implementing these new standards, McGaffic said more students could be introduced to science and engineering fields, while all students who participate will become more scientifically literate of the world around them.
"Our research shows us that a three-dimensional approach is the best way kids learn," McGaffic said. "As for the old way, our teachers aren't at fault, and our districts aren't at fault — it's just that our standards and assessments didn't demand it."
These standards are expected to be implemented by school districts by the 2025-26 school year, and the state assessments in 2026 — including the PSSAs and Keystone biology exams — will reflect those standards.
Since education officials recognize that the new standards will involve a lot of training for educators and administrators to implement, McGaffic said there is at least one STEM, for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, point-of-contact at every intermediate unit across the state to work with school districts.
McGaffic said this can involve organizing training for teachers or helping with grant applications to help implement STEELS.
In the case of West Middlesex schools, Pernesky said district officials participated in a joint PASmart grant application with the Midwestern Intermediate Unit 1 near the Pittsburgh area.
The grant was secured, allowing West Middlesex, Laurel School District in Lawrence County and Butler Area School District in Butler County to implement similar aquaponics programs, although STEELS standards allow for activities tailored toward each school district.
"Since Mercer County is a more rural area, it makes sense for us in West Middlesex to have an aquaponics project involving fish and the quality of water, but if you were in a more urban area like Pittsburgh or Philadelphia, your project would probably be very different," Pernesky said.
Since West Middlesex is the first school district in Mercer County to start an aquaponics program, Pernesky said officials from West Middlesex, Laurel and Butler school districts can share ideas and feedback on their progress.
Future plans could involve West Middlesex students visiting local fish hatcheries or the larger-scale aquaponics program at The Landing in Sharon, he said.
After this initial school year, Anthony said the next group of seventh-graders will take over maintaining West Middlesex's aquaponics program, although interest is already growing among the current class of seventh graders.
"A lot of the kids who aren't involved will come in for class and look over and ask, 'what's going on over there?'" Anthony said.
The current group of seventh graders includes students Adalyn Cyrus, Sarah Knechtel, Kaley Bowers and Alaina Jackson.
Compared to traditional farming or irrigation, aquaponics uses much less water by recycling water, while using ammonia from fish waste, which would normally be bad for the environment, to replace fertilizers, which could also be bad for the environment.
Although seemingly simple, the students said they must monitor the water quality, since factors such as too much or too little ammonia in the water could be bad for the fish and the plants.
There were some challenges, including a few fish who died prematurely, but the students interviewed said they enjoyed this hands-on approach to science and education.
Cyrus said she liked being able to do so much of the work themselves, from harvesting the plants to keeping track of what is added to the water.
Despite being skeptical in the beginning, Knechtel said the ability to research something and eventually apply their findings to an actual experiment was different yet fun compared to traditional classes.
Bowers agreed, and said it helped having a visual representation of what the students learn, and seeing the effects firsthand over time.
Based on their experience so far this school year, the students encouraged the next group of seventh graders, as well as students in other school districts that may be implementing similar programs, to give aquaponics a try.
"Don't get discouraged when something doesn't go right. If the pH or ammonia levels are off or if the plants aren't growing right, because with a little bit of research, there's always something you can do to figure out what's happening and fix it so it'll grow better," Cyrus said.
