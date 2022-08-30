STONEBORO – The vendors, carnival rides — and heck, just about everything else — is set to go Wednesday for The Great Stoneboro Fair.
“We could go today if we needed to,’’ said Shirley McIntire, president of The Great Stoneboro Fair Association which hosts the annual event said on Tuesday.
This year 125 vendors, for food, games and crafts, will be on hand. McIntire said she believes that is a record for the fair, which celebrates its 154th anniversary this year.
Running through Monday, the fair is stocked with activities such as animal exhibits, entertainment and amusement rides.
New features are being added this year to grow crowds. Evening harness races are set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“This is the first time we’ve had racing at night,’’ McIntire said.
Traditional daytime races are scheduled for noon Friday.
Daily tickets for the event run $13 but can be had for $10 until 9 p.m. Wednesday at the fairgrounds.
Other crowd pleasures during the event include a demolition derby, tractor pull contests and a Saturday night fireworks show.
“We’re ready for everyone to have a good time,’’ McIntire said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.