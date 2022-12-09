The man who was probably most responsible for the 1876 Ashtabula railroad bridge disaster had close ties to Mercer County.
The bridge collapse — which killed 97 people, including famous hymn writer and singer P.P. Bliss and his wife — is the subject of a documentary, “Engineering Tragedy,” to be aired by PBS.
“This was the biggest transportation disaster of that era,’’ said Nate Clark, a railroad historian and Hempfield Township resident. “But very few people know about it.’’
Clark helped producers uncover the history behind the tragedy and has a non-speaking acting role in the movie.
Legendary engineer, industrialist and philanthropist Amasa Stone designed the iron bridge that collapsed in 1876. Stone headed the Mercer Iron & Coal Co. which developed coal mines in the eastern section of the county. He also was president of both the Cleveland, Painesville & Ashtabula Railroad.
Stone never lived in the county, but he certainly had overnight stays, Clark said. More to the point, used his wealth to benefit the area.
Grateful citizens, along with the company that owned thousands of acres in the Lake Township and Sandy Lake Township, petitioned that part of that land be named Stoneboro. The community was incorporated in 1866.
“He was the Bill Gates and Steve Jobs of his day,’’ Clark said. “And he was a huge benefactor to the town.’’
In the 1840s Stone won accolades for engineering bridges, particularly the first railroad bridge over the Connecticut river.
The Ashtabula Bridge proved his undoing. The span, which carried a rail line over the Ashtabula River, collapsed Dec. 29, 1876, as a loaded passenger train was crossing.
Canton documentary producer Len Brown, who produced and directed a two-hour documentary on the disaster with his wife, Patti, through their Beacon Productions business, agrees Stone was legendary.
The bridge collapse wasn’t all his fault, Brown said.
“In his day there were no formal educational requirements to become an engineer,’’ Brown said.
Stone was taught the trade from William Howe Truss, his brother-in-law. Among engineers he’s famous. In 1840 Truss created a design that bears his name, which was used in bridge building for much of the mid- and late-1800s. Around 95 percent of truss bridges were constructed with wood.
The design was very reliable – for wood bridges, or the combination of wood and iron bridges.
Here’s where Stone made a grave miscalculation, Clark said. Most of the bridges he engineered were made of wood. But the Ashtabula bridge was built with of an up-and-coming material of the day — iron.
“The problem is the technology applied to iron wasn’t fully understood yet, Clark said,. “So he thought iron bridges could be designed exactly like wooden bridges. They can’t.’’
A faulty design, the heavy weight of the train, bitter cold temperatures which likely weakened iron supports of the bridge caused the collapse, he said.
When residents of the town heard a thunderous crash, they rushed to the bridge to save passengers.
“There were no first responders back then,’’ Clark said.
When rescuers descended into the ravine the scene was beyond horrific, with mangled bodies strewn everywhere.
Fires broke out where some survivors were pinned beneath mountains of wreckage.
“Some survivors were begging to be shot dead,’’ Clark said. “The fires were slowly and painfully burning them to death and they knew there was no way for them to survive.’’
Stone’s reputation never recovered. Eleven years later he took his own life, an act that may have had many causes, Brown said.
Stone suffered from painful ulcers that kept him awake at nights. Further, he survived a carriage accident that left him with injuries from which he never fully recovered.
To fend off ulcer pains he took opium, Brown said. The more opium he took the more depressed his got — a major opium side effect.
“He was in horrible shape,’’ Brown said.
And then Stone was devastated after several of his steel businesses folded.
“It was a tough existence for him,’’ Brown said. “Between the Ashtabula bridge, his health issues, the failure of some of his businesses and then after no sleeping for two straight days he committed suicide.’’
When it came to faulty engineering, Stone wasn’t alone.
In that period, an average of 25 bridges would crumble every year. But the Ashtabula disaster was a game-changer.
“There was an outcry from the public that this had to stop,’’ Brown said.
Regulators established educational standards for becoming an engineer were created and regular bridge inspection regulations were enacted.
History needs to treat Stone with a little more kindness, Brown said.
“He loved his wife and children very much, and he was a great philanthropist,’’ Brown said. “And he had a very strong work ethic. He was a very driven man.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.