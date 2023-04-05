Nobody wants to hear this, but one or multiple thunderstorms are likely to hit the area Wednesday.
To Mercer County residents, pummeled by windstorms that felled trees and left thousands without electricity the last two weekends, more foul weather isn’t welcome news.
Hang on, that’s not the full forecast, said Jake Sojda, an AccuWeather meteorologist.
“They’re probably less likely to be as severe as the past two storms you’ve seen,’’ Sojda said.
His forecast calls for a 70 to 80% chance of thunderstorms starting late Wednesday morning.
“But you’ll get the main front of the storm in the late afternoon and evening, and that’s when you’ll see a higher chance of thunderstorms rolling through the area,’’ Sojda said.
He pegs the chances of those thunderstorm being severe – such as having strong winds, hail and possibly a tornado, at 20 to 25%.
Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to exceed 80 degrees, he said.
Warm moist air from the south colliding with cold air from the north to generate the violent weather. That’s why Thursday’s high temperature is expected to be only around 58 degrees.
“You still might see a small thunderstorm very early Thursday morning,’’ he said.
Local residents have been frazzled with two strong storms socking the area the past two Saturdays. Thousands had power outages throughout both storms as fierce winds downed trees and branches that fell on electric lines.
Tuesday began with over 2,000 Penn Power customers in Mercer County still without power from last Saturday’s storm. By 6:30 p.m. the figure stood just below 1,000. Utility officials expected the bulk of those to have power restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Even with tree trimmers logging monstrous work hours, fallen trees can still be spotted throughout of the county.
There is heartening weather set to arrive.
After Thursday morning through the weekend no rain is expected for several days. Easter Sunday is expected to have a high temperature of 68 with lots of sun.
“It looks like a dry weekend,’’ Sojda said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.