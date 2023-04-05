Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.