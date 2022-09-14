GROVE CITY — With almost 900 — 899 to be exact — performers, there was plenty of music during the 41st Annual Mercer County Band Festival Wednesday at Grove City High School’s Forker Field.
And, like Spinal Tap’s amplifier, the volume was cranked up to 11, as in 11 bands performing at the event.
The festival included high school bands from Farrell, Greenville, Grove City, Hickory, Lakeview, Mercer, Reynolds, Sharon, Sharpsville and West Middlesex, and the Grove City College marching band.
Opening the event was a performance of the national anthem by the Mercer County band directors.
Additional photos online at sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.