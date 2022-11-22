MERCER — The annual series of Christmas concerts at the Mercer County Courthouse featuring local students will begin Dec. 2 with Wilmington High School.
The concerts start at noon in the rotunda. The rest of the season’s schedule:
• Dec. 5 — Hickory High School.
• Dec. 6 — Grove City Chamber Singers.
• Dec. 7 — Greenville High School.
• Dec. 8 — Sharon High School.
• Dec. 9 — Mercer fifth and sixth graders.
• Dec. 12 — Mercer Show Choir.
• Dec. 13 — Mercer Chamber Singers.
• Dec. 14 — Grove City Show Choir.
• Dec. 15 — Commodore Perry High School.
• Dec. 16 — West Middlesex High School.
• Dec. 19 — Lakeview High School.
• Dec. 20 — Oakview fifth graders.
• Dec. 21 — Sharpsville High School.
