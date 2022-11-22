CourthouseChristmasConcert-TM-1.jpg (copy)

The Hickory High School Chamber Singers perform in the Mercer County Courthouse rotunda during last year’s holiday concert series.

 Tanner Mondak | Herald file

MERCER — The annual series of Christmas concerts at the Mercer County Courthouse featuring local students will begin Dec. 2 with Wilmington High School.

The concerts start at noon in the rotunda. The rest of the season’s schedule:

Dec. 5 — Hickory High School.

Dec. 6 — Grove City Chamber Singers.

Dec. 7 — Greenville High School.

Dec. 8 — Sharon High School.

Dec. 9 — Mercer fifth and sixth graders.

Dec. 12 — Mercer Show Choir.

Dec. 13 — Mercer Chamber Singers.

Dec. 14 — Grove City Show Choir.

Dec. 15 — Commodore Perry High School.

Dec. 16 — West Middlesex High School.

Dec. 19 — Lakeview High School.

Dec. 20 — Oakview fifth graders.

Dec. 21 — Sharpsville High School.

