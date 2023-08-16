FARRELL – Snipping Josh Clark’s sideburns at Stey-Nevant Library on Monday, Tianna Foore talked about the community need.
“You give kids that back-to-school feeling,’’ said Foore, a stylist at Lindy’s Salon & Spa, Hermitage. “We wanted to do something positive in the community. It’s small, but it means something to the kids.’’
When finished with his haircut Clark, an 11-year-old Farrell resident, gave it a thumbs up.
“I like it,’’ he said.
The library’s Back to School Blowout lived up to its name, said Roland Barksdale-Hall, the library’s director.
“We had a couple hundred kids blow through here,’’ Barksdale-Hall said. “We had a 170 percent turnout.’’
Local organizations and businesses donated school supplies and services for younger children ready to begin class. Farrell Area School District begins the 2023-24 school year Monday.
Backpacks, pencils, pens and books were among the most popular giveaways.
Mario Motha, a licensed social worker for Farrell Family Center, manned the organization’s booth. He said the freebies help families who may not have money for school supplies. And there’s another benefit.
“It gets kids happy and confident about returning to school,’’ Motha said.
As part of its mission, the center helps families with young school-age children. Its goals include helping kids and parents to better communicate with teachers.
“We help people communicate in a meaningful way,’’ he said.
A lingering problem from the COVID-19 pandemic is some still feel there’s an unfriendly environment outside the home, Barksdale-Hall said.
“We want people to feel welcomed in the library,’’ he said. “That’s why we have a game room where kids can interact.’’
Jesse Hicks, 10, and his twin sister, Janielle, enjoyed receiving their goodies. They both got spiffy backbacks.
“I have everything I need in there for school,’’ Jesse said.
When asked what was his favorite part of school Jesse gave the same answer as millions of other kids: recess.
Janielle said she’s going to become a doctor because the profession offers great rewards.
“I can help people,’’ she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.