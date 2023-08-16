LibraryFreeHaircuts-TM-4.jpg

Nyhlo Williams, 11, gets his haircut by Stephanie Cogswell, a hairdresser at Lindy’s Salon and Spa, on Monday at the Stey-Nevant Library in Farrell.

FARRELL – Snipping Josh Clark’s sideburns at Stey-Nevant Library on Monday, Tianna Foore talked about the community need.

“You give kids that back-to-school feeling,’’ said Foore, a stylist at Lindy’s Salon & Spa, Hermitage. “We wanted to do something positive in the community. It’s small, but it means something to the kids.’’

When finished with his haircut Clark, an 11-year-old Farrell resident, gave it a thumbs up.

“I like it,’’ he said.

LibraryFreeHaircuts-TM-7.jpg

The library’s Back to School Blowout lived up to its name, said Roland Barksdale-Hall, the library’s director.

“We had a couple hundred kids blow through here,’’ Barksdale-Hall said. “We had a 170 percent turnout.’’

Local organizations and businesses donated school supplies and services for younger children ready to begin class. Farrell Area School District begins the 2023-24 school year Monday.

Backpacks, pencils, pens and books were among the most popular giveaways.

Mario Motha, a licensed social worker for Farrell Family Center, manned the organization’s booth. He said the freebies help families who may not have money for school supplies. And there’s another benefit.

LibraryFreeHaircuts-TM-2.jpg

Zackary Roberts, 6, gets his haircut by Stephanie Cogswell, a hairdresser at Lindy's Salon and Spa, on Monday at the Stey-Nevant Library in Farrell.

“It gets kids happy and confident about returning to school,’’ Motha said.

As part of its mission, the center helps families with young school-age children. Its goals include helping kids and parents to better communicate with teachers.

“We help people communicate in a meaningful way,’’ he said.

A lingering problem from the COVID-19 pandemic is some still feel there’s an unfriendly environment outside the home, Barksdale-Hall said.

“We want people to feel welcomed in the library,’’ he said. “That’s why we have a game room where kids can interact.’’

Jesse Hicks, 10, and his twin sister, Janielle, enjoyed receiving their goodies. They both got spiffy backbacks.

“I have everything I need in there for school,’’ Jesse said.

When asked what was his favorite part of school Jesse gave the same answer as millions of other kids: recess.

Janielle said she’s going to become a doctor because the profession offers great rewards.

“I can help people,’’ she said.

