HERMITAGE — Donors stuffed Myron’s Meal Mobile with nearly a ton of food this month to help feed needy families in Mercer County.
The repurposed school bus, normally used by the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County to provide meals throughout the community during the summer, was the subject of the recent Stuff-The-Bus food drive last weekend at Giant Eagle in Hermitage.
The drive collected 1,815 pounds of non-perishable food items, Development Manager Sarah Worthington with the Community Food Warehouse said.
“We had so many people at Giant Eagle who would either grab a few items while they were shopping or bring over whole grocery carts of donations,” Worthington said.
Aside from supporting the Community Food Warehouse, the event also helped kick off Hunger Action Month, a nationwide awareness campaign for Feeding America food banks.
The campaign aims to drive awareness and inspire action to help end hunger in America, both on the national level and in Mercer County.
In Mercer County, 13.8 percent of people and 20.8 percent of children live with food insecurity, meaning they do not always have access to healthy and nutritious food.
Mercer County’s food insecurity rates are higher than the state figures of 8.9 percent of people and 13.1 percent of children.
“With inflation at a 40-year high and an already elevated need for food assistance, we anticipate the lines at food pantries and feeding sites to grow longer, especially as we head into the winter months,” said Rebecca Page, executive director of the Community Food Warehouse.
Worthington said the warehouse serves about 4,500 families a month through in-house services and the warehouse’s member agencies, an uptick from about 4,200 families a couple months ago.
Aside from inflation putting a strain on families’ budgets, food donations to the Community Food Warehouse tend to decrease during the summer until drives around the holiday season pick up again, Worthington said.
Also present during the food drive was the Lady Scouts, who volunteered for Stuff-The-Bus and announced the winner of theeir Food Fight community food drive for the warehouse.
This is the second year the Community Food Warehouse has had Myron’s Meal Mobile available, but the first year for the Stuff-The-Bus event, Worthington said.
Based on the positive results Saturday, including a few shoppers who asked if the Community Food Warehouse would hold the event again, Worthington said warehouse officials were considering holding similar Stuff-The-Bus events in the future.
“It was a beautiful day, and we collected a lot of food,” Worthington said.
