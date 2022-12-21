HERMITAGE — Instead of pocketing their tips this holiday season, the employees of a local restaurant decided to put those funds toward people in need.
In a donation made earlier this month, employees of the Subway at 2427 E. State St., Hermitage, donated their tips for November to the ROAR substance treatment center in Sharon.
ROAR, or Removing Obstacles to Assist Recovery, is operated by the Mercer County Coalition for Drug Awareness.
The employees raised $561 in tips, while franchise owner Ketan Patel added another $200, totaling $761 in funds raised, Subway Manager Peter Pope said.
Pope said the staff wanted to collect their November tips so they could make the donation on Dec. 5, in time for the ROAR center to use the donated funds for the holiday season.
Pope credited his team’s hard work, especially since most of his staff are teenagers.
“I’m beyond proud of my team,” Pope said.
Tracy Weimer, treasurer of ROAR’s board, thanked the Subway staff for their donation, which she described as “truly an act of kindness.”
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.