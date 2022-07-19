HERMITAGE – Two Subway employees accused of writing bomb threats on Hermitage Walmart’s restroom walls waived their rights to preliminary hearings in district court.
Skye McKenzie Bowser, 19, of 3490 Lamor Road, Hermitage, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges of bomb threats, terroristic threats, causing the evacuation of a building and conspiracy.
Peter Ray Pope, 45, of 91 Lilac Drive, West Middlesex, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on the same charges.
The two are accused of making a bomb threat June 15 inside the store at 1275 N. Hermitage Road. The threat forced fire and police personnel to close and evacuate the store for several hours as police, including two K-9 officers from Pittsburgh and one from Butler, searched for a bomb that was never there.
According to a police criminal complaint, police and firefighters responded at 6:57 p.m. to Walmart after a customer told an employee about a bomb threat written on the stall in the front bathrooms.
Police said someone wrote the threats in stalls of both the women’s and men’s restrooms, stating that there was a bomb in the toys section and another somewhere else in the store.
Police evacuated and closed the store. After the three bomb-detecting K-9 officers searched the store, there was no evidence of a bomb.
Two days later, police learned through Walmart security that a Subway employee reported that her manager, Pope, tried to talk her into writing a bomb threat in the restroom.
After the employee refused, police said Pope asked Bowser to do it.
Video surveillance shows both Pope and Bowser going to the restrooms around the time of the bomb threat report.
Minutes after Bowser returned to Subway at 6:09 p.m., Pope was seen contacting a Walmart associate, who told police that he said a customer told him there was a bomb in the store.
Pope denied writing anything on the bathroom wall or directing anyone else to do so, police said.
They are scheduled to appear in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas for formal arraignments on Sept. 13 before Judge Ronald D. Amrhein.
EDITOR’S NOTE: All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
