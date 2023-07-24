PINE TOWNSHIP – George Junior Republic will host a visit Thursday by graduate Kyle Jacobs to speak to the school’s students. Jacobs will speak at 11:30 a.m. about his experiences.
“It’ll be a great opportunity for the kids to hear from someone who found success like him,” said Shawn Anderson, director of development for George Junior Republic.
Jacobs left George Junior Republic, a residential school for troubled youth, in 2010. He overcame many adversities in his youth. He was in and out of foster care, he was in abusive situations and at one point he was even homeless.
Jacobs found his way to Virginia State University in 2016. He left after his first year but found his way back after having troubles finding a job. He became an honors student and graduated VSU in 2022.
Shortly after graduating, he pursued his master’s degree in sustainability management at Columbia University on a full scholarship. While at Columbia, Jacobs also helped direct his first film, titled “I Don’t Care.” The film shows individuals from historically black colleges and universities including Hampton University, Virginia State University, Norfolk State University and Howard University.
Jacobs is preparing to attend Harvard in the fall. He received a scholarship to study technology and innovation.
