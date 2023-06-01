HERMITAGE — Kicking off this Sunday with the 2nd Avenue Project, Buhl Park’s free-to-the-public summer concert series will bring audiences a mixture of new and returning bands, along with the chance to dance and grab a bite to eat.
The concert series, which includes 24 scheduled bands, will be held at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Buhl Park’s Performing Arts Center.
The bands range from local groups to regional touring groups, with a variety of different musical genres represented, Buhl Park Director of Arts and Recreation Julie Eckenrod said.
“This year is probably one of the best lineups we’ve ever had,” Eckenrod said.
Among the concert series’ national groups are “China Grove,” a Doobie Brothers tribute band, and “Jersey,” a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, according to the series schedule.
The series will also feature the Navy Band Northeast, based out of Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, according to the U.S. Naval War College — an “exciting” summer concert series tradition making its return after five or six years, Eckenrod said.
“We try to get at least one military band every year or every other year, but of course they’re very popular and they only have a limited time to schedule events, plus there’s a whole application process involved, so it’s not very common to get them every year,” she said.
There will be plenty of local bands as well, including Juvenile Characteristics, which made its concert series debut last year and was received very well by the audience.
The local band Menagerie will be making its Buhl Park debut this summer, which Eckenrod said came about after some of the band’s members came together for a local reunion and agreed to perform as part of the concert series.
“They don’t perform together regularly, usually it’s for special occasions,” Eckenrod said. “We really lucked out getting Menagerie this year.”
While there will be plenty of seating available, audience members who feel the urge to get up and dance can take advantage of the Performing Arts Center’s dance pad in front of the stage. Introduced last summer, Eckenrod said the dance pad was heavily used by audiences and will likely remain popular this year too.
“It blew us away last year, because we knew people would appreciate being able to dance but we would watch people swarm it,” Eckenrod said.
For anyone in need of food or refreshments during the concerts, the Cabin Cafe will return with some traditional items like the park’s “famous 50-cent hot dogs.”
The Health Hut — a collaboration between Buhl Park, the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and the Buhl Regional Health Foundation — is offering healthier options in its return for a second season.
Available only during Wednesday concerts, the Health Hut offers a free food or vegetable, depending on the date, along with recipes and ideas for the first 100 people, Eckenrod said.
Something new for concessions this year will be three “Buzzard Box Chicken Dinner Nights” throughout the summer, where customers can purchase a $20 meal that includes half a roasted chicken, two sides and a drink, with proceeds benefiting Buhl Park.
Eckenrod said the nights will be made possible by Buzzard Box Catering, of Masury, Ohio, one of the 2023 Cabin Cafe supporters.
Among the concert series’ usual sponsors is a new addition — UPMC Health Plan, whose officials reached out to the park this year about sponsoring the summer concert series and helped park officials secure some of this year’s tribute bands, Eckenrod said.
A few days are set aside at the end of the season for rain make-up days, but otherwise Eckenrod said she and her fellow park officials look forward to the concert series’ return and encourage the community to stop by this summer.
“I think during some of our busiest concerts last year, we had as many as 2,500 to 3,000 people coming out,” she said.
Updates on the concert series, including weather-related cancellations, will be posted to Buhl Park’s Facebook page, or visitors can call 724-981-5522 ext. 103 after 3 p.m., by which time Eckenrod said park officials make any final decisions on a day’s concert.
