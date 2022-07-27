WEST MIDDLESEX — Parents and children alike grabbed a bite to eat, enjoyed some music or simply swam — even under a geyser of water — as the annual Summer Splash returned Tuesday evening to the Lackawannock Shenango West Middlesex Community Pool.
The event, which was cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offered visitors a chance to swim in the community pool long past its normal afternoon hours along with some entertainment as well.
Some offerings included Rock-N-Roll Express D.J. Service providing music, food by Little Nikki's Concession by Gary Weiser, and a fireworks show by Rick White, a fireworks enthusiast and West Middlesex resident.
Among the swimmers who came out Tuesday evening was Cameron Root, 10, of Sharon, who said he enjoyed the pool's slides. Cameron was joined by his sisters Cadence and Cassidy, both 12, who added that they enjoyed swimming in the deeper end of the pool.
Also among the swimmers was Kamyron Schell, 11, of Sharon, who took turns with Cameron on the slide.
Along with from occasionally coming to the pool to swim throughout the summer, Kamyron and Cameron said they were glad the Summer Splash returned this year, and that they particularly enjoyed the fireworks show.
"We've come to this before," Kamyron said.
The celebration ended with a heads-up over the loudspeakers warning everyone to exit the pool, and West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department — who brought a few trucks to the event — sprayed a hose high into the air, the water arcing back down into the center of the pool.
Once the geyser of water stabilized, swimmers made their way back into the pool and tried getting underneath the fire truck's spray.
Later, after everyone was finished swimming, White kicked off his fireworks show as the Summer Splash's grand finale.
Summer Splash events prior to the COVID-19 pandemic had reached almost 300 people, whereas this year saw just under 200 people attend, pool director Brian Foster said.
Foster serves as parks and recreation director with the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments, which oversees the community pool.
Despite the lower than usual attendance, those involved in the Summer Splash, from children to parents to vendors, gave a positive response to Tuesday evening's event. Foster added that he was glad to see so many people return, who were themselves excited the Summer Splash was back.
"Coming out of COVID, we're just excited to have everybody down here," Foster said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.