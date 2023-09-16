SHARON – Shops line up all across E. State Street and hundreds of people flood the streets as WaterFire held its final event of the year.
One of those shops was a non-profit organization called Team Rich run by Jeanne Atkinson. The organization, which is named after her late husband, specializes in getting chemo bags for cancer patients.
“We wanted to get out here and show who we are,” Atkinson said. “This is an opportunity for us to really get involved in the community and get people to come and see us.”
The organization spent the day selling shirts, water bottles and raffle tickets. The raffle was for a package worth $1,000. It included tickets to the Steelers-Browns game Nov. 19, blankets and tons of other things.
Profits from their booth will go towards their chemo bags and giving four high school students $1,000 scholarships.
A few booths down was Amanda Adams, with her booth titled Adventure On. The booth was focused on drawing awareness to the Cub Scout and Boy Scout groups in the area.
“We just want to show people that we are here and that we are involved,” Adams said.
At the booth, they held a gun raffle. They will announce two winners everyday for the next month.
The money they raise will go towards a variety of projects for the scouts. These include building a new roof for their dining hall, repairing Heyderick Pond and creating a new skills trade program.
“We want people to know that if they participate in a local raffle, that money will stay local,” Adams said. “The money is used for making the scouts a better place for the kids.”
Down from them was a married couple, Bruce and Vicki Heim, selling their decorated solar lights.
They have been selling their lights for five years. Bruce does all the wood working while Vicki decorates each light.
“This is our third time coming here,” Bruce said. “We came once before the pandemic and this is our second time since. We love it and we will be back.”
Down the street from the vendors was the kids area where kids could color cardboard boats from Random Acts of Artists.
These boats were designed to give kids a fun activity to do, and set the day’s theme, “Come Sail Away With Us!”
When the sun went down, the festival came to an end.
As always at WaterFire, the night ended with volunteers lighting 55 wood-filled baskets along Shenango River.
Ty Kohler can be contacted at tkohler@alliednews.com.
