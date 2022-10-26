HERMITAGE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local support group has been learning more about continued research and developments — straight from some of the members’ own healthcare providers.
“People come out of the woodwork — good people,” Donna Darcangelo said of when someone is newly diagnosed.
The Hermitage woman has been leading the Mercer County Breast Cancer Support group for about 20 years. She believes it was about 30 years ago.
The group meets at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month from March to December at UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Meetings are typically informal discussions among members, or there are guest speakers.
At the Oct. 12 meeting, members heard from Dr. Michael Cowher, a breast surgeon with Magee-Womens Surgical Associates, which has locations in Hermitage, New Castle and Cranberry Township, Butler County.
Darcaneglo was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997 and has attended several different support groups because she likes to stay informed.
She eventually stuck with the Hermitage group after another member shared that Dr. Bernie Siegel would be visiting Youngstown.
Siegel is well known among cancer patients, and Darcangelo has corresponded with him. He is very inspiring and she believes that his local visit was a sign that she should continue with the Hermitage group.
“And I’ve been there ever since,” she said.
While the group meets at UPMC, the hospital system does not host the group. They offer the space and get assistance – for which they are very appreciative – from Kim Leonard, who is the director of women’s health services for UPMC’s northern region and a certified registered nurse practitioner.
New group members can be frightened at first or hesitant to share concerns and questions, choosing to simply listen. and that’s OK, Darcangelo said.
“You have to get through it the best way you can,” she said.
For those who keep up with the meetings, it’s “like a transformation” to see them become more comfortable with the group and reach out for support. Some attendees are accompanied by loved ones.
Darcangeo recalled one new member who was shaken as she spoke; her husband had been waiting in the lobby area and came to her side when he heard her crying.
“When she left that night, she looked so much better,” Darcangelo said.
It helps to meet others in the same situation, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group did not meet during the height of the virus.
Darcangelo wants breast cancer patients to know that the group is a safe place with no judgment.
They celebrate holidays and the lives of the members who have passed away, which Darcaneglo said is always heartbreaking.
Sometimes there are only five people in attendance, but Darcangelo believes the group makes a difference.
She hopes it remains active for years to come, but she’s going to need some help.
“I’d hate to see it die,” she said.
She is looking for dedicated volunteers to assist with running the meetings; they also need to respect the roots of the group.
Most new group members learn about the group by word-of-mouth while others receive meeting details and other resources soon after their diagnosis.
New member Connie Munger of Sharpsville is newly diagnosed and is still trying to make sense of it all.
She attended the most recent support group meeting the day after she received a care package from the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.
The package was ordered by her son-in-law and it contained information about every breast cancer support group in the state.
Like Darcangelo, she said it was a sign that she should check out the meeting. Munger is very happy that she attended, and Darcangelo hopes that the group is able to offer the support she needs.
“I have so much to be thankful for,” Munger said.
The group’s next meeting is Nov. 9. For more information, visit “Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group” on Facebook, or contact Donna Darcangelo at 724-866-7687 or darcangelo@roadrunner.com
