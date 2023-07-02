State officials are seeking the public’s comments on proposed changes that could affect group homes here in Mercer County.
Over the next week or so, the public can participate in a survey being organized by the Office of Developmental Services, an agency within the state Department of Human Services, which proposes changes to the four classes of service providers: supported living, life sharing, and licensed and unlicensed residential habilitation in community settings.
• In supported living arrangements, a client lives in their own home and someone visits them to provide assistance with whatever a client needs to live independently, such as housekeeping or grocery shopping, said Mary Ann Daniels, chief executive officer of the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission.
• In life sharing arrangements, the client lives with someone who is sharing their home with the client, offering the client some support while allowing the client to continue living in a “home,” even if the homeowner isn’t related to the client, Daniels said.
• With licensed and unlicensed group homes, clients live alongside other clients with various needs in homes owned and staffed by different providers.
There are more than 100 of these provider-owned group homes in Mercer County, and clients aren’t always county residents. However, local agencies are unable to limit the number of providers, homes or arrival of clients from outside the county, Daniels said.
“When someone may need a higher level of service and they can’t find a provider in their county, they may look beyond their boundaries for someplace that’s willing and able to support the consumer,” Daniels said. “We seem to have quite a few individuals who settle here in Mercer, and once they’re here for a period of time, we can’t reject them — they become ours.”
With this latest survey put out by ODP, state officials are looking at developing a class of “preferred providers” using new performance metrics and aligning payment with outcomes by using “pay for performance.”
If ultimately approved based on the public comments received, these changes would include tying payments to quality and outcomes, while creating opportunities for streamlined oversight for excellent performers, according to ODP’s information.
Although ODP’s information does not specify any particular outcomes, Daniels said she suspects that could range from satisfaction surveys involving the clients themselves to looking at what behavioral supports a provider offers or how a provider integrates its clients with the community.
“I think what they’re trying to lay out, is that instead of anybody trying to set up shop and receive the same rate, if a provider is not meeting the correct outcomes, maybe they won’t receive their payment,” Daniels said.
Locally, agencies such as the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission or the county Mental Health and Intellectual Disability Department can investigate specific incidents where there may be reports of issues such as abuse or clients not receiving their medication.
However, these agencies’ responses are limited, since they do not have the power to enforce actions such as closing a provider, blocking a new provider or altering a provider’s payments, Daniels said.
“We’re more the eyes and ears than the final administration,” she said.
Lyndsey Vogan with The Arc of Mercer County, said ODP officials already spend much of their time working with new providers, such as small-scale providers who may not fully understand the regulations or licensing procedures, with much less time spent to ensure quality among long-term providers.
When it comes to funding, Vogan said payments were previously based on whether a client was within a home a certain amount of hours, which would change under this proposed criteria.
“It seems like ODP is focused on the idea that these outcomes will drive quality,” Vogan said.
There are about 14 residential providers operating in Mercer County, and Vogan said there are monthly or quarterly meetings where the various providers and agency officials can discuss issues.
So far, it seems like both providers and the families of clients “aren’t happy” with the proposed changes, she said.
When it comes to these proposed changes, Vogan said the concern seems to be that the changes are meant for large-scale providers. So instead of looking at what clients need in each county, the new criteria would merely require providers to fulfill the necessary categories.
“If you have a larger provider that has facilities in half the counties in Pennsylvania, they may meet a criteria by offering a service somewhere else but not in Mercer County,” Vogan said.
However, these proposed changes aren’t set in stone and could be modified or dropped entirely depending on the kind of public input ODP’s survey receives, Daniels said.
Even if the survey received only positive input and the changes were implemented without any modifications, Daniels said it could be several months before the changes take effect, although that was only a guess.
“This is going to take some doing, and whenever they’re looking to make a significant change, ODP tries to get a lot of feedback from providers, families, stakeholders — there’s a lot of hoops this has to go through,” Daniels said.
Duane Piccirilli, president of the Hermitage Board of Commissioners but also director of Mental Health and Recovery Services in Mahoning County, Ohio, said he particularly liked moving beyond contracting with any willing and qualified providers, and instead requiring providers to meet specific criteria set by ODP; developing a class of “preferred providers” using new performance standards that align with Everyday Lives; and aligning payment with outcomes.
Piccirilli said he strongly believed that county professionals in Mercer County should have more control over the delivery of services, and encouraged the public to participate in the survey.
Having worked with children and adults with disabilities his entire professional life, starting at MCAR, Piccirilli said he had seen firsthand that quality care can be provided.
This is especially important with children with special needs, since their care is more than a lifetime commitment and parents worry about their care after the parents’ passing, Piccirilli said.
“I believe the residents of these homes, their families, and the people living in the neighborhoods where the group homes are located should not only have professionally-operated homes, but the ability to work with local officials addressing any needs,” he said.
Among those residents with previous experiences with a group home were Stacey Squatrito and her husband and Hermitage Commissioner Louis Squatrito, who had a group home move into their neighborhood on Christy Road years ago.
At the time, no one realized the house was being used for a group home until issues began — including multiple cars coming on and off the property, staff making noises at all hours, lack of upkeep like grass mowing and a particularly disruptive client who sometimes ran around outside making noise.
The Squatritos, along with other neighbors in the area, tried to contact the staff and owners, the Alliance for Behavioral and Developmental Disabilities, but found little success.
Eventually the Squatritos received assistance from Piccirilli and other city officials, along with local agencies, who were able to contact ABDD officials and rectify the issues around 2015 — since then, Stacey said the neighborhood hasn’t had any problems with the group home.
“Most of the time, we don’t even know they’re there,” Stacey said of the group home.
In their case, Stacey said the neighborhood was never informed the group home was moving in, and the issues were only resolved after enough attention was placed on the owners.
That lack of oversight is why Stacey said people should participate in ODP’s survey, both for the group homes’ neighbors and clients in their care.
“There needs to be someone watching over them,” Stacey said of the group homes.
Comments received by 11:59 p.m. July 10 will be reviewed and considered by ODP officials in determining how to implement selective contracting. Email comments to ra-pwodp_outreach@pa.gov or mail a written submission to Julie Mochon, Department of Human Services, Office of Developmental Programs, Room 510, 625 Forster St., Harrisburg, PA 17120.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.