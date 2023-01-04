HERMITAGE — An Ohio man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman then trying to flee from police Wednesday at a local apartment complex.
Police were dispatched just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to Shenango Park Apartments in Hermitage for a report of a woman who was shot, and a male suspect who possibly fled on foot, Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccirillo said.
The suspect was later identified as Devontae Napier, 20, of Youngstown, Ohio. The woman, who may have been shot in the hip area, was taken to a local trauma center, Piccirillo said.
Police investigators worked with Shenango Park residents to get a description of the suspect, and secured one of the apartment buildings. Police later saw a man matching Napier’s description looking out of one of the building’s windows.
When police began to move into the building’s commons area, Napier allegedly jumped from a second-story window and tried to flee. Apartment residents nearby helped direct police, and Napier was then caught around 3:45 p.m. a couple blocks away near Madison Street, Piccirillo said.
“Everyone involved today did a phenomenal job,” Piccirillo said.
A handgun Napier allegedly used was found by police in the area. Piccirillo said Napier had discarded it at some point during the incident.
Piccirillo said Napier likely will face two counts of aggravated assault.
Beside from the Hermitage Police Department, responding agencies included the Farrell Police Department, Mercer County Critical Incident and Response Team, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and Mercer County Probation and Parole, Piccirillo said.
Piccirillo also credited the staff and residents of Shenango Park Apartments, who were cooperative with police in helping to identify and locate Napier during the incident.
The cooperation between the many law enforcement agencies and the apartment staff and residents helped police arrest Napier relatively quickly, Piccirillo said.
“The people were great. People came to us, they were talking with us, and that helped us figure out who the suspect was and where he was so we could eventually make an arrest,” Piccirillo said.
Since the incident happened around the same time as school dismissal, the apartment staff helped with picking up the students at a safe distance from a scene. Police had further plans for parents to pick up their children, but Napier was arrested before such plans were needed, Piccirillo said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
