Multiple law enforcement agencies have tracked down a local man they say had put people in harm’s way for months.
Wayne Scott Sailar, 46, has been taken into custody by police by Brookfield Township and Hartford police and deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Dec. 2 post on the Facebook page for the Brookfield Township Police Department.
“He has led multiple departments on multiple very dangerous vehicle pursuits over the last few months. He has been a menace to our communities and threat to everyone who travels through them,” the post says.
A current address for Sailar, who has a criminal record in Mercer and Trumbull counties going back to 1994, according to online court records, could not be immediately confirmed.
Details of his arrest were not immediately available.
Police said he led Brookfield Township and Farrell police on four different vehicle pursuits in a two-week period this summer.
That post included a photo of Sailar and a stolen truck he was believed to be driving. He also had felony arrest warrants issued in of Ohio and Pennsylvania on suspicion of vehicle thefts and fleeing and eluding.
That post has been shared more than 250 times, generating just as many comments. Most comments thanked authorities for capturing Sailar.
They thanked everyone who assisted with the months-long investigation, including police from Hartford, Hubbard Township, Sharon, Hermitage, Farrell and South Pymatuning Township; teams from the sheriff’s offices in Trumbull and Mercer counties; Pennsylvania State Police; Mercer County Probation; U.S. Marshals; dispatch from Mercer and Trumbull counties; and anyone else who played a role in Sailar’s arrest.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
