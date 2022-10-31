A Hermitage man accused of cheating in a fishing tournament by putting weights in fish faces more legal difficulties.
Chase Elliott Cominsky, 35, of North Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, was charged Monday with stalking and harassment. Jefferson Township police said, in a criminal complaint filed with District Judge Daniel Davis in Mercer, that Cominsky harassed a woman through text messages and hazardous driving.
Police said Cominsky and the woman know each other.
On Oct. 17 just before 1 p.m., police said in a criminal complaint, the woman reported she was driving to her home in Jefferson Township when Cominsky sent her a harassing text message. Shortly after the text, the woman told police that Cominsky began following her, at times traveling dangerously close to the rear of the woman’s vehicle.
After the woman arrived at her home, police said Cominsky tried to speak with her and asked her to get out of her vehicle. The woman, instead, stayed in her car until police arrived.
Later, police said Cominsky continued to send the woman harassing text messages.
The charges filed Monday are the latest legal difficulty Cominsky faces. Last week, Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, pleaded not guilty of cheating, attempted grand theft and other offenses.
The two men — who were fishing partners — improperly put weights and fish fillets in the fish they caught Sept. 30 in a Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament. Cominsky and Runyan are accused of cheating to win the event’s top prize of about $28,000.
On Oct. 11, authorities from Pennsylvania and Ohio seized Cominsky’s fishing boat in Hermitage. Runyan was charged earlier in the year with domestic violence and unlawful restraint.
In the latest charges, Davis scheduled Cominsky’s preliminary hearing for Wednesday, Nov. 17, and ordered him released on $5,000 unsecured bond.
NOTE: All suspects are to be regarded as innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty.
