SHARON – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is moving south – to South Dock Street to be exact.
On Thursday the chamber said it’s relocating its Chestnut Street office in downtown Sharon to 892 Dock St., which is owned by Marty Capoferri, with part of the building housing his Capo Supply, an electrical supply business. The new location is still in Sharon, right at the Farrell border.
It’s a done deal; the chamber signed a lease on Tuesday, Jim Bombeck, the chamber’s director of membership, said. It’s expected the new office will open Oct. 1.
The building was built in 2007 for Precision Manufacturing Institute, a trade school, and later used for similar training by Laurel Technical Institute before being purchased by JCL Energy.
For the past couple of years the chamber has contemplated moving from the downtown office, which has been its home for decades.
“It’s an older space that didn’t make much sense for us to stay there anymore,’’ Bombeck said. “Our new location is bright, cheery and a newer space we couldn’t pass up.’’
The chamber will be housed in the office portion of the building and Capo Supply will continue operating on the opposite side.
In addition to being more modern, the new building is larger with seven office spaces, Bombeck said.
He declined to give the chamber’s current or new rent figures.
“We’re staying in Sharon, and we’re excited about that,’’ he said.
Along with Bombeck the chamber’s other worker is Ruby Laventry who is a secretary. Both are part-time employees.
Bombeck acknowledged the downside of the move is the loss of the chamber’s Founder’s Room. Shortly after moving into the office decades ago the chamber ran a fundraiser to create a big room in the building to hold larger meetings.
“It is sad to give up that beautiful space,’’ Bombeck said.
Some of the tables and chairs in the room, which are owned by the chamber, will be taken to the new office, he said.
Chamber President David Grande in a news release thanked Capoferri for working with the chamber on housing its new office. And Grande noted the chamber’s new office was once the corporate office for Sharon-based JCL Energy.
A November ribbon cutting and open house is planned for the new office.
“The chamber is excited about moving to this great new office space and is looking forward to the future of the organization as well as the prosperity of the business community in the Shenango Valley and surrounding areas,’’ Grande said.
