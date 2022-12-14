As West Middlesex borough, and Lackawannock and Shenango townships considered their budgets for 2023, the proposed contract for managing their swimming pool left them with sticker shock.
The Mercer County Regional Council of Governments has maintained and managed the Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Pool for decades, at a total cost last year of $10,500. The new bill calls for the three municipalities to pay a total of $45,000.
Located in West Middlesex, the three communities have equally paid COG’s annual fee, which last year ran around $3,500 each for a total of $10,500, said Tom Hubert, president of Shenango Township’s board of supervisors. The bill presented by COG for the upcoming year is $45,000, or $15,000 each, he said.
“That’s way out of line,’’ Hubert said of the cost. “That’s ridiculous.’’
One municipal leader has already made his decision.
“We’re not going to pay it,’’ said Richard Schuller, Lackawannock Township supervisor said. “We’re paying too much for too little already.’’
Further, Schuller said the township is dumping its pool ownership altogether, an action it considered earlier this year.
“We’re getting out,’’ he said.
If that happens, the remaining owners, Shenango Township and West Middlesex, would see their annual pool bill surge to $22,500.
COG leaders said they didn’t whip up this new figure out of thin air.
Jill Boozer, named in February as COG’s executive director in February, said she wanted her tenure to be one of fairness to all. Until now, much of the administrative costs for the pool has come out of the non-profit organization’s general fund. That, Boozer said, is unfair to other communities belonging to COG.
“We want the pool to succeed,’’ Boozer said. “But it can’t be done on the backs of other COG members anymore.’’
Brian Foster, COG’s recreational director, went further.
“This is the actual cost to operate the pool,’’ Foster said of the bill.
Boozer said she understands the pool is an asset.
“This brings people into their communities,’’ she said.
As owners of the pool, the three communities have options like raising fees for non-residents, Boozer noted.
“This is their pool,’’ she said.
More than half of the pool’s visitors aren’t residents of the three communities that jointly own it, all of those interviewed said.
The management portion of the bill, which covers such things as payroll, creating pool passes, and supervisory oversight, is $25,000 for three months work, Hubert said.
“How can COG possibly get to this number?’’ Hubert questioned.
West Middlesex Council President Eric Lucich said he wasn’t committing to any decision on the pool. He did say the borough wanted to have the pool for residents at reasonable price.
COG’s next board meeting is set for Wednesday. Its 32-member board is comprised of one representative from each community with membership in the COG.
The board could respond in multiple ways, including voting to stand by the increased payment request or call for its staff to redo terms.
Likewise, the municipalities have choices. They can accept, reject, seek to modify COG’s terms or table the issue.
Regardless, like Cinderella’s carriage turning into a pumpkin at midnight, the clock is now ticking on whether the pool will reopen this summer.
“There’s an open window now,’’ Foster said. “But it may not be open for long.’’
