SHARON – It’s been a rough couple of years for Jeanne Atkinson and her two children after losing their husband and father to colorectal cancer.
Rich Atkinson was 54 when he passed away in May 6, 2020. His sons, Ricky and Ryan are now 19 and 16 respectively.
“We’re trying to make it better for other people,” Jeanne said. “Our goal is to grow bigger and find a reputable place doing research for colorectal cancer and we can donate to them.”
Jeanne and a group of close friends and relatives are keeping Rich’s memory alive through their non-profit, “Team Rich,” with various fundraisers in his name.
The latest fundraiser from Team Rich for colorectal cancer will be a tailgate party for the Penn State game from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Nittany Pub and Grille, 1208 Hall Ave., Sharon.
“Any given Saturday in the fall he either watched the game or went to the games,” Jeanne said.
The game will be shown in the parking area underneath Thornton Hall bowling alley and it will be on inside the bar. There will be plenty of food.
Rich’s birthday is Sept. 16, and Jeanne felt it was appropriate to have the fundraiser close to his birthday. Rich attended Penn State for two years before graduating from Youngstown State University in 1990.
Team Rich has also delivered chemo care bags to UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley twice a year. The bags are filled with items including snacks, books, a journal, blankets, chapstick, hand sanitizer, lotion and a mask.
“It may not seem like a lot to some people,” Jeanne said. “But in the summer of 2019 when Rich’s count started going up. The cancer was growing, and – I’ll never forget – a nurse came to us with a lunch bag and it had all this stuff in it and it meant so much.”
Jeanne takes the bags into the hospital herself so she can reconnect with some of Rich’s caregivers.
“A nurse said, ‘You have no idea how much these mean to us,’” Jeanne said.
The chemo bags started out as a service project for a catechism class at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hubbard, where Jeanne and her family are members.
“Rich wanted to do it but never got to see it through,” Jeanne said.
Rich was a 1983 graduate of Sharon High School, so the group started a scholarship fund for a Sharon graduate.
“Rich was a proud Sharon Tiger, and he would be very happy that we’re giving away a scholarship to someone there,” Jeanne said.
Jeanne and Rich met when he was working at Victor Printing in Sharon.
“He was the quietest, gentlest person,” Jeanne said. “He is the nicest person you could ever meet. He would do anything for anybody.”
Rich was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in September 2016. He had no prior symptoms. They found the cancer when they went to release him from open heart surgery. They found masses on his lungs and liver.
“We talked to doctors in Pittsburgh. They gave him two years,” Jeanne said. “He fought and we got 3½. He was a trouper.”
In January 2020 Rich had gone through all the approved treatments. They were looking for a trial and found one in March, but Rich’s counts would not come up high enough, Jeanne said.
He went back to chemotherapy but nothing stopped the cancer’s relentless march.
Jeanne said talking about the experience has helped her family. She just wants to let people know that there are other people out there who are going through the same thing.
“As long as we get the message across,” Jeanne said. “Everybody can make a difference in a simple way. Sometimes putting a pair of socks into the chemo care bag – that’s all it takes.”
For more information or to donate, visit www.teamrich.org, call or text 724-418-1119 or email info@teamrich.org with questions.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
