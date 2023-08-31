HERMITAGE — As the host of “The Price is Right” for 35 years, many came to know the late Bob Barker through the phrase “come on down!”
But to the officials at the spay and neuter clinic Tails of Hope Inc., Barker — who died on Aug. 26 at the age of 99 — will always be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist.
Barker’s sign-off for every episode, “Help control the animal population. Have your pets spayed or neutered,” was especially important, Tails of Hope Executive Director Soraya Hejazi said.
“Anybody who watched that show has fantasized about being on the show,” Hejazi said. “But we should appreciate the impact he had not only on our lives as viewers, but also on animals.”
That plea to spay and neuter pets aligns with the mission of Tails of Hope, a nonprofit clinic that provides spaying and neutering services at low-to-no cost to qualified pet owners.
As of the end of August, Tails of Hope staff have spayed and neutered 1,298 animals this year, and 13,683 animals since the clinic opened in 2017, Hejazi said.
Along with bringing awareness to the root cause of pet overpopulation on his worldwide platform, Hejazi said Barker refused to allow fur prizes and was one of the first stars to adopt a vegetarian diet more than 30 years ago.
Barker also joined many other animal advocacy campaigns and created a legacy and commitment to making the world a kinder place, Hejazi said.
To honor Barker’s legacy, Tails of Hope officials are encouraging donors to support Tails of Hope — Mercer County’s only nonprofit spay and neuter clinic — in Barker’s memory.
Organizers urged donors to give $35 to honor Barker’s years spreading awareness for spaying and neutering, $99 for the years of his life, or any other amount to honor his love of animals, Hejazi said.
“You are also joining a lifesaving community and the Tails of Hope mission to control the animal population through its Root Cause, Spay/Neuter,” she said in an email.
In order to donate in Barker’s memory, visit TailsofHopeWPA.org/donate, click to choose an amount or enter your amount, then select “Dedicate my donation” and “In memory of” and type in, “Bob Barker.”
Tails of Hope officials previously participated in a fundraiser following the death of Betty White, an actress and fellow animal rights advocate who passed away in late 2021. The “Betty White Challenge” encouraged donors to support animal organizations through Jan. 17, 2022 — what would have been White’s 100th birthday.
A television special, “The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on CBS. The special will be replayed Monday during the game show’s regular daytime slot at 11 a.m., according to the Associated Press.
The tribute will feature highlights from Barker’s 50-year television career, including clips from his first and last days on “The Price is Right.” Prior to that, Barker had hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences.”
The tribute will be hosted by Drew Carey, Barker’s replacement and the game show’s current host.
Margot Wain, senior vice president of daytime television at CBS, said the tribute will illustrate Barker’s ability to make the most out of every moment.
“Bob was one-of-a-kind,” Wain said. “He’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.